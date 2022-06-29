WWE Raw Welcomes John Cena For 20-Year Anniversary!

In the special promo, John Cena addressed his fans as he celebrated his 20th anniversary with the WWE on the modern edition of WWE RAW. The 16-time world champion has been busy with his Hollywood career and was last seen arguing with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the SummerSlam 2021. In addition, John Cena also feels very thankful to his fans for their assistance in the promo.

During the Monday night’s live event, the 16-time world champion didn’t wrestle anyone but had a rather emotional message to convey to his fans who have been with him on the 20-year journey since he first debuted. Addressing the mass crowd, John Cena said, “for 20 years, you have built an environment for me to be my true self. You’ve also been brave enough to tell me when I suck and you have also been sympathetic enough to tell me when I don’t.

John Cena Returns Back To WWE Raw And Give An Emotional Speech At 20th Anniversary

In addition, the legend of WWE also concluded his speech by saying, ‘We never give up. We’re just getting started.” Furthermore, John Cena also notes that whenever he does come back in the ring once again in his promo. Fans of him have been enthusiastic to see whom the hero will select as his opponent in his initial match when he returns although countless netizens note that it could be Unites States Champion Theory conveyed their confrontation backstage throughout the 20th-anniversary celebration episode.

Also, in an interview of John Cena with Chris Hardwick last year, John Cena spoke about returning to WWE and how it has transformed and said, “Returning to WWE, it’s a brand-new world. A new cast of characters, a new direction with the corporate, fresh platforms, and new surroundings. There is a contest there.”

Apart from John Cena’s return, Becky Lynch and Riddle protected spots in their respective ‘Money in the Bank’ Ladder Matches, Lashley overcome Alpha Academy in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, and AJ Styles earned a count-out achievement over the Miz and so much more.

There are several video packages and high points of his storied career, but John Cena was also insulted by Austin Theory while he talked with Ezekiel. Moreover, Ezekiel was advised by John Cena not to forget who he was, Austin Theory intervallic, and said his own achievements as the 24-year-old were more than what John Cena has accomplished in 20 years in the business. Not paying attention to this bait, John Cena walked off leaving Theory fuming.

Later in the show, McMahon announced John Cena to the ring and he walked past a row of WWE locker room members standing up and congratulating him. John Cena Shared how the fans of WWE made him a better individual. Austin Theory was not a part of the group of WWE wrestlers who gave John Cena an ovation which advocates a match could be on the cards between the two.

Plenty of heroes made the final surge in the Last Chance Battle Royal with the spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match online. The list of 20 men entailed AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Dominik Mysterio, Veer Mahaan, Dominik Mysterio, and Riddle.

In the match of women, Becky Lynch had to go through the Dewdrop, Nikki A.S.H., Shayna Baszler, Xis Li, and Tamina to capture her position in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. In addition, Lynch got rid of Nikki and Li, with the Dis-arm-her and Manhandle Slam respectively. She protected the win by conveying a Super Manhandle Slam on the Doudrop to not just end her trailing streak but also bag a golden ticket.

Riddle wins, lastly eradicating the Miz to qualify in the match of Money in the Bank ladder. Also, Montez Ford def, Jey Uso, earns the right to select the stipulation for their title match at Money in the bank. Otic Dozovic & Bobby Lashley def. Chad Gable in the handicapped match Becky Lynch wins, last eradicating the Doudrop to succeed for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Vince McMahon, himself, made a superior appearance on the WWE TV to welcome Cena down to the ring for his Anniversary celebration. Part of the Raw roster widened the sides of the entrance ramp as he made his appearance and said his signature, “Let’s go to work” before running down to the ring.

On the mic, John Cena says that today marks his WWE birthday. You can feel the powerful energy and hear the noise where they’re at, so there is no improved place to have his birthday. He jokes a bit about his jorts and then changes to a speech about how tonight has nothing to do with whatever that he has ever done.

For him, the 20th Anniversary shows that the individuals have cared about him enough for two decades so he could be himself and stay applicable. There were times when the fans loathed him, and there were times that the fans treasured him, but nevertheless, he always wants to take the time to thank the WWE World. The crowd explodes in a “Thank you, Cena!” chant as John beams conceitedly.