Love Alarm Season 3: Is it Officially Cancelled? Everything You Need To Know!

‘Love Alarm’ was the first Korean drama series to be picked up by Netflix, while ‘Kingdom’ debuted before the romance kdrama series.

Fans were overjoyed when ‘Love Alarm’ was revived for a second season, which debuted on the platform in March.

The second season concluded on a high note for both couples. Fans are now wondering if ‘Love Alarm’ will return for more, or if season 2’s joyful ending will suffice as the series’ conclusion. Let us go deep.

Will There Be a Season 3 of ‘Love Alarm’?

As of this writing, ‘Love Alarm’ has not been renewed for a third season. Although season 2 of the kdrama series ended on a high note, there is always hope for the program to return for a third season. The webtoon on which the show is based is still active today. If Netflix decides to revive the series, there is still source material accessible.

Nonetheless, it’s reasonable to argue that a renewal announcement is still a little premature. The series’ second season was published on Netflix in March. Other international programs had to wait up to eight months before being revived. As a result, it’s now a 50/50 likelihood.

When the series is renewed, we will update this post.

Characters from Love Alarm Season 3:

If Love Alarm returns for a third season, the original cast from the first two seasons will return. Love Alarm is fronted by three promising young performers. There is a chance that some fresh names may appear in supporting roles for Love Alarm Season 3. The following actors have been cast as the major characters in the forthcoming season of Love Alarm Season 3:

Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo Jo

Jung Ga-ram as Lee Hye Young

Song Kang as Hwang Sun Oh

Related:

Story of Love Alarm Season 3

Despite the fact that the previous season’s conclusion ended on a decisive note, season 3 is still a possibility. This season might delve into the complexities of the two couples’ relationships. It may have been a happy ending, but JoJo had certain self-doubts that made her feel nervous, not to mention the potential that any of them had leftover sentiments of suspicion.

The third season might go into further detail to demonstrate how they deal with this on a daily basis, as well as the everyday lives of a young couple.

Recap of Love Alarm Season 2

Season 1 finished with JoJo having to choose between Sun-O and his close buddy Hye-Yeong as potential mates. The love triangle’s tensions had even the fans worried, especially about who JoJo would end up with.

The second season picks up four years after the events of the first, skipping the cliffhanger conclusion and showing JoJo still studying and the lads working. Sun-O becomes a model, while Hye-Yeong works at an office.

The software itself also receives an upgrade called ‘Love Alarm 2.0,’ which reveals if others are likely to be interested in them in the future. JoJo appears on Hye-app Yeong’s as a result of the latest upgrade. Season 2 depicts their contact and, strangely, does not include any story twists from episode 1 until the finish. Season 2 also follows JoJo’s cousin, Mul-Gi, on a journey to uncover the creator of the software ‘Love Alarm.’ The mystery of the Love Alarm murderer is a separate plot that runs alongside the main story. However, this mystery is given relatively little screen time.

Some fans felt that the entire tale did not throw too many emotional loops and was thus relatively plain, not to mention that a lot was squeezed into the finale to catch up on everything. The second season concludes with JoJo and Hye-Yeong being married, while Sun-O marries Yuk-Jo. The lads also find some resolution to their prior fights over the same girl, and both couples appear to be at peace at long last.

Where Can I View Love Alarm?

Despite the fact that Love Alarm was warmly welcomed by audiences worldwide, it has yet to be revived for a third season. As a Netflix Original, it will be available on the popular streaming site if it succeeds. Seasons 1 and 2 of Love Alarm are also available on Netflix.

Love Alarm Season 3 Trailer: