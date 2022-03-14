Delonte West Net Worth 2022: NBA Star Delonte West’s Net Worth After His Arrest

Delonte Maurice West (born July 26, 1983) is a former professional basketball player from the United States. He was a member of the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He also played professionally with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Fujian Xunxing and Shanghai Sharks, as well as the NBA G League’s Texas Legends. West played collegiate basketball for Saint Joseph’s University before turning pro.

Early Life:

Delonte West was born in Washington, DC on July 26, 1983. He went to Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, and then St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. Delonte and Jameer Nelson created what was regarded as the top backcourt in the country while at St. Joseph’s.

Saint Joseph’s University advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament thanks to West’s efforts.

Career in the NBA

The Boston Celtics selected West with the 24th pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. Due to injury issues, he only played 39 games in his debut season. West was named the starting point guard for the 2005-06 season during his first season. West was switched to the shooting guard position by the 2006-07 season. However, West’s luck was not on his side, as he struggled in the early rounds and was eventually switched back to point guard.

West was moved to the Seattle Supersonics in 2007, and by early 2008, he had been dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a three-team transaction. West set a season-best with 20 points against the Boston Celtics as a Cavalier, and this was only six days after the trade.

West signed a three-year, $12.7 million contract with the Cavaliers in late 2008. West took over as shooting guard and backup point guard. West raised a few eyebrows when he established himself as a very adept backcourt defensive player as well as an exceptional outside shooter. West was eventually moved by the Cavaliers to the Minnesota Timberwolves, although his stay with the organization was brief. West signed a one-year contract with his previous team, the Boston Celtics, to back up Rajon Rondo as a point guard in late 2010. Following a guilty plea to firearms charges, the communication came to an abrupt stop. From 2011 to 2012, Delonte played for the Dallas Mavericks. He then played for a few years in Europe.

How much did Delonte West earn?

During his stint in the NBA, Delonte West made roughly $16 million. He was making about $1.5 million each season towards the conclusion of his career. His final NBA franchise, the Dallas Mavericks, paid him an average of $1.2 million each season.

What will Delonte West’s net worth be in 2022?

Delonte West’s net worth has been assessed to be about $1000 by Celebrity Net Worth. Despite earning over $14 million in salary alone throughout his NBA career, Delonte West has suffered from drug addiction and other troubles, which contributed to the financial catastrophe.

Salary of Delonte West

What is Delonte West up to these days?

West currently works at the Rebound rehabilitation centre in Florida, which was his recovery facility. Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, reconnected West with his mother in September and has remained in constant contact with him since.

Delonte West Wife:

Caressa Suzzette Madden is Delonte West’s wife. Caressa was born on May 13, 1988, in Dallas, Texas, where she grew up. The couple met at the house of a mutual acquaintance after he had recently spent a lot on a divorce settlement and accompanying legal bills. They married in a private ceremony attended by friends and family in 2013. The couple had their first child shortly after their wedding, followed by another. Delonte West has two children, however, only his son appears to be known. So, who exactly is Delonte West’s son? Cash is his name.

Prior to his marriage to Caressa, West was married to his high school sweetheart Ashley Kimberly Awad. They met at Joseph’s University and married in Nevada in 2009 before divorcing in 2010.

Caressa Suzzette Madden and Delonte West met when?

The two maintained different lives until late 2012 when they met at a mutual friend’s home party.

According to the report, they were inseparable from that day on and began to learn about each other.

As a result, Madden relocated to West in Washington’s house, where she was expecting their first child.

Despite his obstacles and unemployed status, Madden’s refusal to flee demonstrates an intimate love for the West that transcends the universe.

Simultaneously, the situation had deteriorated to the point that he could no longer pay for the heaters and there was no warm bath in the house.

As a result, Madden used to take hot baths from the stove. At that precise moment, West cut a jump rope string, held it as a ring, and proposed marriage to Madden.