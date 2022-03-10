Ringo Starr Net Worth In 2022: How Rich Is The Beatles Musician?

Ringo Starr is well known to everyone who has kept a pulse on the music scene in the twenty-first century. He is a household name and is held in great regard by artists all around the world. He is most recognized for his work as the Beatles’ drummer. He has done much more in his life, though, and it has earned him a lot of money. In fact, he is commonly regarded as the tenth richest rock star living today. That is quite an achievement. His current net worth is believed to be $350 million, indicating that he knows how to generate money. That is a stunning sum. Continue reading to find out how he was able to do this.

Ringo Starr, who is he?

To begin, most people recognize Ringo Starr as a musician from Liverpool, England. He used to sing and write songs in his prime. That’s a potent mix. He was also a drummer for the Beatles, so you know he’s got some skill. In fact, he was born in Dingle, Liverpool, in 1940. He almost didn’t make it through childhood since he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis when he was six years old. This would put him in a coma for several days.

Even though he was young, this incident would have a profound impact on his life. He would heal from his appendicitis and be released from the hospital. While school was still in session, he elected not to return and persuaded his parents to let him stay at home and focus on music instead. Obviously, that would be a profitable plan in the long run. Ringo was clearly a talented musician, and he demonstrated this from a young age. It all started with him listening to whatever form of music he could get his hands on. This led to him training himself to play a number of instruments, with drums being the most prolific of them.

Biography & Wiki

Richard Starkey’s son is Sir Richard Starkey, who is the son of Richard Starkey and Elsie Gleave. He was born in Dingle, Liverpool, in 1940. The boy was raised completely by the mother because the father disregarded the family and eventually divorced the mother. Starkey got peritonitis as a child, which caused him to lapse into a coma. Years later, he caught TB and had to spend two years in the hospital. He missed out on the opportunity to start school early because of his medical condition, and he had to home-school for several years.

When the time came, Starkey attended St Silas primary school before transferring to Dingle Vale senior modern school, despite the fact that his hospitalizations had been lengthy. After finishing school, he went to work as a railway worker, then resigned to become an apprentice machinist, where he met Roy Trafford, who introduced him to Skiffle, who steered him into the music business.

Personal life of Ringo Starr:

Ringo Star married Maureen Cox in 1965. Brian Epstein, the manager of the Beatles, was the best man. Witnesses were his stepfather, Harry Graves, and George Harrison. Zak (1965), Jason (1967), and Lee (1968) were the couple’s three children (1970). After Starr’s frequent infidelities, the couple split in 1975. He eventually confessed to being a “drunk, a wife-beater, and an absent parent.” Maureen died of leukaemia at the age of 48 in 1994.

On the filming of the film “Caveman” in 1980, Starr met actress Barbara Bach. On April 27, 1981, they married.

Starr is the mother of eight grandchildren: one from Zak, four from Jason, and three from Lee. He became the first Beatle to become a great-grandfather in 2016.

Starr is a vegetarian who meditates on a daily basis. “Peace and love” is his tagline and life mantra.

How He Achieved This Status

Knowing how to play music and making $350 million is not the same thing. Many people like and comprehend music. Ringo, on the other hand, is unique. He could accomplish things with drums that no one had ever seen or heard before. As a result, he began his career with a Skiffle band. This is when he was given the moniker Ringo. He was given this nickname due to the number of rings he wore while playing.

As a teenager, he joined this band and took on the stage name Ringo Starr. Today, it appears that everyone in the world knows him in this manner. Except for his mother, who named him Richard Starkey at birth. That being said, we should not forget that he met the Beatles in 1960. Needless to say, they were taken aback by what they saw and heard. They would stay in touch for a few years before asking Ringo to join the band full-time. The rest, as they say, is history in the making. This would be the first of many hundreds of millions of dollars he would make throughout the course of his career.

Life Away From the Beatles

Ringo’s fortune stems from more than simply his time with the Beatles. He was able to start acting soon after joining the band. He also sang the lead vocals on the tune ‘Act Naturally.’ Not long after that, he became terribly unwell once more. This would lead to him isolating himself from practically everyone he knew for the rest of his life. However, much as with appendicitis, he would finally snap out of it. When he returned to the band, he was the main singer for ‘Yellow Submarine.’ You’d be hard pushed to find somebody nowadays who hasn’t heard this song.

Ringo’s popularity did not end in the 1960s. In 1992, he released his first studio album since 1983, which was titled “Redemption.” The song was called ‘Time Takes Time.’ The ‘Beatles Anthology’ was released only two years later. He collaborated on this project with other Beatles members. It was a huge success, earning millions upon millions of dollars.

Ringo Starr, is he a millionaire?

