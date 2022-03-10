Blueface Net Worth: How Rich is the Blueface Actually?

Blueface, popularly known as Jonathan Michael “Blueface” Porter, is an American rapper and singer. He rose to prominence after releasing a song in which he rapped with an unusual rap style, and he became a Twitter meme as a result. Blueface has a net worth of approximately $4 million as of 2022.

Family and Early Life

Blueface was born on January 20, 1997, in Los Angeles, California. He was born and reared in Mid-City, Los Angeles, California. He went to a few different schools before relocating in with his mother in Santa Clarita Valley and then moving in with his father in Oakland.

He went to Arlete High School, where he played alto saxophone in the marching band and on the football team. He studied at Fayetteville State University, where he played for the college football team.

Personal Life:

Prior to recently breaking up with one lady and getting engaged to his current girlfriend, Foxy had been in a relationship with two ladies and has a kid named Javaughn with his current partner.

Why is Blueface so rich?

Blueface’s net worth is expected to reach $4 million in 2022. Blueface is a Los Angeles-based American rapper and composer. He is widely known for his song ‘Respect My Crypn,’ which became an internet meme.

Career

At the age of ten, Blueface became interested in rapping. He loved listening to celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, The Game, and 50 Cent. In January of this year, Jonathan began rapping as J2. He released his first track, which was created by Laudiani and put on SoundCloud.

In October 2018, his video for “In My Feelings” was published on WorldstarHipHop’s YouTube channel. The tune was posted on Twitter and became a viral meme almost immediately. From there, his music began to receive international attention. He subsequently wrote and released a series of hit songs, which helped him to become widely recognized.

Blueface Baby is a famous YouTube celebrity.

In January 2019, “I’m Not Racist” made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 75 after gaining traction with his #MeToo and anti-racism efforts. He released the song as a remix in conjunction with its video. He also premiered a Cardi B remix and teamed up with Cole Bennett to make a video. The majority of the remakes were made available separately, and a new remix was produced combining them all.

In May 2019, Blackface released a music video for his song, and it achieved more than 5 million views on YouTube in the first four days. After the album was delayed owing to trademark concerns in March 2020, he has released his debut record.

Accounts on Social Media

The 25-year-old rapper has a sizable following based on his social media platforms, where he provides glimpses of his personal life as well as his career. Blueface has over 100,000 Instagram followers as of this writing. He also has more than 1.2 million Facebook fans. Blueface has almost 237,000 followers on Twitter. In addition, he has over 8.6 million TikTok followers.

Blueface Net Worth

As of 2022, Blueface’s net worth is estimated to be $4 million. As a hip-hop artist, he is his main source of income. The earnings from this job are projected to rise as the musician rises in popularity.