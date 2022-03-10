Acapulco Season 2: Officially Renewed For Second Season This Year!

Acapulco is a Spanish-language comedic television series that airs in both Spanish and English. The audience reacted well.

Acapulco has a rating of 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb. The comedy in the Acapulco series is plentiful.

The second season of “Acapulco” has been renewed for a second season on Apple TV Plus.

The Mexican city of Acapulco served as the setting for the television series Acapulco. Each episode of the Acapulco television series lasts around 30 minutes.

Acapulco is a television series produced by Lionsgate Television, Zihuatanejo Productions, The Tannenbaum Company, and 3Pas Studios. Acapulco was distributed by Apple Inc.

Read the complete article to learn everything there is to know about the second season of the television show Acapulco.

Season 2 of ‘Acapulco’ for Apple TV Plus has a release date.

Season 2 of Acapulco has yet to be announced. It appears that the second season of the series Acapulco will be revealed shortly, and there is a strong possibility that it will be announced soon. Let’s wait and see what occurs next.

We anticipate that Acapulco will be revived for a second season shortly. All Acapulco fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the second season of the series Acapulco.

If we receive any further information or updates on the second season of Acapulco, we will post them here. As a result, make it a point to return to our page on a frequent basis.

The cast of Acapulco Season 2:

The cast of Acapulco Season 2 is scheduled to be announced soon.

Maximo Gallardo Ramos is played by Eugenio Derbez.

Fernando Carsa in the role of Gullermo –

Don Pablo Bonilla is played by Damian Alcazar.

Julia Gonzales is played by Camila Perez.

Chad Davies is played by Chord Overstreet.

Vanessa Bauche in the role of Nora Gallardo Ramos

Sara Gallardo Ramos is played by Regina Reynoso.

Hugo is played by Raphael Alejandro.

Diane Davies is played by Jessica Collins.

Hector Valero is played by Rafael Cebrian.

Esteban is played by Carlos Corona.

Lupe is played by Regina Orozco.

Beto is played by Lobo Elias.

Rolf is played by Julian Sedgwick.

Augusto is played by Rodrigo Urquidi.

Adriana is played by Rossana de Leon.

Javier is played by Ricardo Canamar.

Monica is played by Sofia Ruiz.

Emilio is played by Erick Zavala.

Eduardo is played by Marco Terán.

Sestina is played by Jessica Balsaneli.

Becca Rosenthal is played by Eliana Jones.

Gabriela is played by Samantha Orozco.

What happened in Acapulco Season 2?

Season 2 will see young Máximo in 1985, dealing with turmoil at the resort, unanticipated issues at home, and a new love interest who just could rival his ideal lady. In the present, an older Máximo (Derbez) lands in Acapulco, where he meets a variety of characters from his past – for better or worse.

Official Trailer of Acapulco Season 2:

The trailer for Acapulco Season 2 has yet to be released. Following the announcement of the second season, it appears that it will be published shortly.

Let’s take a look at the trailer for the first season of Acapulco. Apple TV released it on September 23, 2021.