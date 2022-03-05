Undone Season 2: This Series Is Not Coming In March 2022!

Undone is a Netflix adult animated psychological comedy-drama series developed by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy and starring Rosa Salazar. The series debuted on Amazon Prime Video on September 13, 2019. It is Amazon’s first adult animated original series, as well as the first to employ rotoscoping. Undone was renewed for a second season by Amazon in November 2019.

We’re excited to see what happens next for Alma and whether she was able to affect history. The wait for Undone Season 2 on Prime Video continues.

We were left wondering at the end of Undone Season 1 whether Alma had changed history or not. Was it all in her brain, or did her father leave the cave? It’s a topic we’ve been asking since the first season aired in 2019.

This series has undoubtedly been a long time coming. The wait continues since the series is not on Amazon Prime Video’s list of upcoming releases in March 2022.

We weren’t expecting it, but that didn’t stop us from looking for it. Perhaps Prime Video just wanted to keep it a surprise.

When will the second season of Undone be released?

Season 2 will include a total of 8 episodes. They will be available to view online on Amazon Prime Video as soon as they are released. The first episode will air on September 9, 2022. On Fridays, new episodes of TV shows will be released.

The cast of Undone Season 2:

Alma Winograd-Diaz is played by Rosa Salazar.

Becca Winograd-Diaz is played by Angelique Cabral.

Camila Diaz is played by Constance Marie.

Sam is played by Siddharth Dhananjay.

Tunde is played by Daveed Diggs.

Jacob Winograd is played by Bob Odenkirk.

Reed Hollingsworth is played by Kevin Bigley.

Layton Hollingsworth is played by John Corbett.

Beth Hollingsworth is played by Jeanne Tripplehorn.

Farnaz is played by Sheila Vand.

Father Miguel is played by Tyler Posey.

Charlie is played by Brad Hall.

The Plot of Undone Season 2:

Alma is still quite young, yet she appears to be fed up with life. She is really bored with rotating between home and work; the routine consumes all of her cheerful moods. And, despite the fact that she has a nice young man, she cannot say she is happy or pleased with what is going on. She was driving a car one day when she noticed her father. The only catch is that he died not long ago. Anyone in the girl’s position would have lost control, which is exactly what she did. And she went into a coma as a result. The girl healed, but her father was nowhere to be found. He didn’t appear to be a hallucination because he was speaking incoherently about time management. He wishes to educate her so that her daughter would be able to avoid his death.

Trailer for Season 2 of Undone:

Undone Season 2’s trailer has yet to be published. However, we may anticipate it to be released a week before the performance. In the meanwhile, you may watch the first season trailer below: