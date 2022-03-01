Fantastic Beasts 3: Confirmed Release Date, Cast Update and Everything We Know So Far

Fantastic Beasts 3 is almost here, and we now have a new trailer to hold us over until April.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, aka Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, has had its fair share of behind-the-scenes delays, as well as big casting changes, with Mads Mikkelsen taking over for Johnny Depp as Grindelwald.

Despite this, it appears that the new film is on pace to be released in theatres very shortly. The previous two films were of varying quality, but it’s still a chance to return to Harry Potter’s magical world – and who can resist that?

After the third film, we could even have two more to look forward to, but let’s not go too far ahead of ourselves. Everything you need to know about Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is right here: The Secrets of Dumbledore, as well as the hypothetical fourth and fifth films.

The release date for Fantastic Beasts 3 has been set.

Fantastic Beasts will be released in UK theatres on Friday, April 8, 2022.

This is slightly earlier than the US release date of April 15th, 2022.

The film was initially intended to be released on November 12, 2021, however, it was reported in November 2020 that it had been put back to July 15, 2022.

The delay was revealed following Johnny Depp’s departure from the franchise, and the film’s production timetable was also somewhat shifted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The film’s production was interrupted after only one day of filming in March 2020, with numerous sequences set to be shot in Brazil, a country devastated by the crisis. However, filming in the UK has finally restarted as of September 2020.

The storyline of Fantastic Beasts 3

Following the relative failure of The Crimes of Grindelwald, Warner Bros. seems to recognize that they needed to do some further work on the Fantastic Beasts 3 narrative.

“The second picture didn’t perform as well as the first, but I think we know what we need to do to get the third film hopefully even better than the first,” Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara confessed in February 2019 to the Los Angeles Times. “And J.K. Rowling is working hard on the third screenplay right now, and we’re going to get it perfect.” She has a fantastic vision for where she wants to take this, which is quite exciting.

“The most difficult aspect about the franchise is that you have such a large core fan following.” That fan base is well-versed in the lore and is eager to learn more about these people. What you don’t want to do is scare folks. You want to be able to make a solo film that is pleasant for those who aren’t well-versed in the story.”

This time, J.K. Rowling has enlisted the help of Steve Kloves, who wrote all but one of the Potter films (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is the exception). There’s also plenty of expertise behind the camera, as David Yates directs his eighth wizarding adventure, following four Potter films and the first two Fantastic Beasts films.

Narrative information is presently scant, but we do know that Newt Scamander’s story will not be concluded in the Fantastic Beasts 3 storyline. This was originally intended to be a five-film storyline, culminating in an epic showdown between Albus Dumbledore and his adversary/former lover Gellert Grindelwald at the conclusion of World War 2. This suggests that Fantastic Beasts 3 is only the beginning of the saga.

We also know that the film is venturing into new areas of the Wizarding World. The first two films were set in New York and Paris, respectively, but this time the setting is Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as Rowling originally revealed on Twitter in November 2018.

This was later confirmed by Wizarding World, so there’s a considerable probability we’ll be attending Castelobruxo, the magical Brazilian school referenced in the Harry Potter novels.

When we know when Fantastic Beasts 3 will be released, we’ll be able to guess more about the narrative. Both Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and The Crimes of Grindelwald take place in 1927, but given that the following three films must span the next 18 years to get us to 1945, it’s logical to think there’ll be a significant time leap before the third film.

So, when Fantastic Beasts 3 begins, where will we locate the characters? Will Queenie remain a member of Team Grindelwald? How is Credence coping with the realization that he is, in fact, Aurelius Dumbledore, Albus’ long-lost brother? Will Grindelwald (who has been recast) has prepared him to face Albus, knowing that a blood contract prevents him from confronting the older Dumbledore? Will Newt, Tina, and Jacob be able to gather enough support to take against Grindelwald and his increasing band of followers?

According to the first teaser, Dumbledore and Credence will battle, and Queenie remains on Grindelwald’s side. However, Newt and his companions have gathered some assistance, and it appears like a clash with the dark wizard is on the horizon, with Grindelwald launching a war against the muggle world. In addition, as part of their 2022 movie preview, USA Today released an exclusive photograph of Newt and his brother Theseus.

After spending so much of the previous two films’ runtimes world-building and laying the groundwork for the prequel saga’s eventual climax, we’re expecting the Fantastic Beasts 3 plot will really start pushing things ahead. That appears to be supported by Dan Fogler’s statement that a “major battle” is on the horizon. Could that be the one mentioned by Grindelwald in the trailer?

“I can say I read the script and the character development is absolutely nice and it’s really close to the spirit of the first movie, which I think is terrific,” he said in March 2020 to CinemaBlend. “It’s leading up to this big fight with the backdrop of World War II, so great battle scenes are on the way.”

The cast of Fantastic Beasts 3:

The following cast members have been announced for Fantastic Beasts 3: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Newt Scamander is played by Eddie Redmayne.

Albus Dumbledore is played by Jude Law.

Ezra Miller in the role of Aurelius Dumbledore/Credence Barebone

Jacob Kowalski is played by Dan Fogler.

Queenie Goldstein is played by Alison Sudol.

Callum Turner in the role of Theseus Scamander

Professor Eulalie “Lalie” Hicks is played by Jessica Williams.

Tina Goldstein is played by Katherine Waterston.

Gellert Grindelwald is played by Mads Mikkelsen.

Yusuf is played by Wiliam Nadylam. Kama

Vinda Rosier is played by Poppy Corby-Tuech.

Bunty is played by Victoria Yeates.

Aberfoth Dumbledore is played by Richard Coyle.

Vicência Santos, Maria Fernanda Cândido

Anton Vogel is played by Oliver Masucci.

Helmut is played by Aleksandr Kuznetsov.

Liu Tao is played by Dave Wong.

Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer:

The first trailer, which debuted in December 2021, showed Dumbledore issuing a frightening warning to Newt about how “The world as we know it is collapsing,” Grindelwald continues, “and Grindelwald is tearing it apart with hatred.” You’ll have to believe me if we’re going to beat him.”

Following Jude Law’s declaration, we were anticipating the second trailer to be released on February 24.

However, its release date was pushed back to February 28, providing more magical action and teases for the major battle between Dumbledore and his deadliest foe, Grindelwald.

Will Fantastic Beasts 4 be released?

The fourth installment of the Fantastic Beasts film series, based on the Harry Potter companion book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, is referred to as “Fantastic Beasts 4”. The film follows Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which was released in 2022.

Is Tina absent from Fantastic Beasts 3?

Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterson), who assisted Newt in the previous two films, is still absent from this teaser, having been omitted from the first trailer as well. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third installment in the projected five-film Fantastic Beasts franchise.

She was a key character in the first two films, and all evidence pointed to her becoming a key player again in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Fans have begun to speculate about Tina’s position in the sequel, given that she was absent from the first teaser for Fantastic Beasts 3. Tina can be glimpsed momentarily in a single shot in the first Fantastic Beasts 3 teaser, but it is not her. Given that Katherine Waterston features in the film, leaving her out of the trailer seemed an odd choice.