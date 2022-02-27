Charmed Season 4: Peacock Release Date, Cast Change, & All That You Must Know!

Charmed, an American supernatural drama television series developed by Constance M. Burge, ran its fourth season on The WB in the United States from October 4, 2001, to May 16, 2002. On Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. On February 28, 2006, Paramount Home Entertainment released the whole fourth season in a six-disc boxed collection. This season also marked the entrance of Rose McGowan as Prue, Piper, and Phoebe’s half-sister Paige Matthews, as well as a little change in the opening credits owing to the departure of Shannen Doherty as Prue in the third season.

It has a rating of 4.7 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the entire article to learn everything there is to know about Charmed’s fourth season.

Season 4 of Charmed has a release date!

Fortunately, Charmed has been renewed for a fourth season.

After the release of Charmed Season 3 on January 24th, 2021, it was only a matter of time until the CW renewed the program for the next season in February 2021, along with several other shows.

As a result, the wait isn’t too long now that the Release Date has been announced.

Season 4 of Charmed will air on March 11th, 2022. Fans may find it difficult to acclimatize to the little shift from weekend to weekday.

The cast of Charmed Season 4:

Melonie Diaz in the role of Mel Vera

Macy Vaughn is played by Madeleine Mantock.

Maggie is played by Sarah Jeffery. Vera \sSer’ Galvin Burdette is played by Darius Blain.

Niko Hamada is played by Ellen Tamaki.

Rupert Evans in the role of Harry Greenwood

Parker is played by Nick Hargrove. Caine

Jordan Chase is played by Jordan Donica.

Poppy Drayton in the role of Abigail Jameson-Caine

Barrett, Lucy

Barrett, Lucy Valerie Cruz in the role of Marisol Vera

Lucy is played by Natalie Hall.

Hunter is played by Constantine Rousoli. Alistar is played by Caine Craig Parker. Caine

Charity Callahan is played by Virginia Williams.

Fiona Callahan is played by Leah Pipes.

Bethany Brown in the role of Ruby W. Christin Park in the role of Swan

Katrina is played by Shiva Kalaiselvan.

Julian is played by Eric Balfour. Shea \sPeyton Nadia is on the list.

Celeste is played by Kate Burton.

Jason Diaz plays Antonio, while J. J. Hawkins plays Kevin.

Josefina is played by Mareya Salazar.

Let’s take a look at the Charmed third season review.

Charmed Season 3 Review:

The audience’s reaction to Charmed Season 3 has been varied. At the end of the third season of Charmed, we discover that The Charmed Ones must take on the Perfect in order to save Mel; Harry’s mortality journey begins, with predictable outcomes.

Maggie then experiences a terrifying vision that causes her and Macy to travel to the future. On the other hand, Harry and Mel are dealing with difficult new situations.

Later, in order to rescue the future, the Charmed Ones must track down the Whispering Evil in the present. Following that, Harry fears that his mortality trip will transform him for the worst.

Following that, the sisters attempt to confront the Whispering Evil, despite the fact that their combined powers may be insufficient to vanquish it, and later, Macy must approach Abby’s mother in order to get a hidden weapon.

When Macy is on the verge of death following an encounter with the Whispering Evil, Maggie and Mel perform ancient magic that sends the Charmed Ones on a series of epic adventures.

At the same time, believing that only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry later begs Jordan and Celeste to assist him in doing the unimaginable. Let’s wait and see what occurs next.

The tale from the third season of Charmed will be continued in the fourth season of Charmed. If we receive any further information, we will post it here.

Plot Of Season 4 of Charmed:

Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) are altered by the loss of their adored sister, Macy, in season four of Charmed. But, just when their anguish threatens to unravel the Power of Three for good, the unexpected entrance of a third Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) provides them with a second chance to realize their destiny.

And it couldn’t have arrived at a better moment, for a mysterious new foe is stirring up terror in every part of the magical realm. But, as this new nemesis lures the Charmed Ones and their friends Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) further into a twisted game, the issue is if this new trio is prepared for what’s to come. Or will their lack of expertise working together endanger the entire world?

Related:

Charmed season 4 Trailer:

The fourth season of Charmed has received a trailer from The CW (via TV Promos). The teaser shows Lucy Barrett as the new Charmed One, an artist who has traveled from Philadelphia to resurrect the Power of Three, though whether the sisters embrace her right away remains to be seen. They will, however, need to figure out how to negotiate their new sisterly connection sooner rather than later, for a looming menace is plotting their demise, as well as the devastation of the entire magical realm. Check out the trailer below the jump:

Where can I watch Charmed Season 4?

Charmed is available on Peacock. Charmed is now available for streaming on Peacock. Stream new movies, hit programs, original programming, live sports, WWE, news, and more.