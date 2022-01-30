Tuca and Bertie Season 3 Release Date Confirmed For 2022

Tuca & Bertie is an American adult animated sitcom created by artist Lisa Hanawalt that premiered on Netflix on May 3, 2019. Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong appear, with Steven Yeun, John Early, Richard E. Grant, and Reggie Watts rounding out the group. The first season earned great reviews and was named by various media as one of the best series of 2019. Tuca the toucan and Bertie the song thrush are two anthropomorphic female birds who star in the show. The episodes mostly center on the two’s interactions with one another and with their peers.

Netflix canceled the series after one season in July 2019.

In May 2020, Cartoon Network’s evening Adult Swim programming block announced that the series had been renewed for a second season, which will premiere on June 13, 2021.

The series got extended for a third season in August 2021.

Tuca & Bertie’s representation of adulthood and friendship-driven topics, as well as its humor and visual style, has gotten an overwhelmingly good critical response.

Season 3 premiere date for Tuca & Bertie

Season 2 of ‘Tuca & Bertie’ premiered on Adult Swim on June 13, 2021, and concluded on August 15, 2021, after 10 episodes. Each episode lasts between 22 and 26 minutes. The show portrays the pitfalls of millennial lives, striking a powerful generational chord with those of that age.

We’ve got some exciting news about the third season for you! The network revealed that the show will return for another season in August 2021. Despite great reviews from both audiences and critics, ‘Tuca & Bertie’ was canceled by its initial home network Netflix in July 2019 after only one season. Fortunately, Adult Swim on Cartoon Network took over in May 2020 and prepared its viewers for another great season.

In addition, creator Lisa Hanawalt is credited with co-producing Netflix’s hit adult animated comedy ‘Bojack Horseman.’ Adult Swim also reported that the second season of ‘Tuca & Bertie’ attracted more teen and young female viewers, which raised the network’s average viewership. The show has also received praise from critics for its inspiring portrayal of feminism and other difficult social issues such as anxiety and sexual assault.

If the creator and network stick to the release schedule of past seasons, ‘Tuca & Bertie’ should return within the next year. The production process will take several months, and once completed, the show will be ready for release. Season 3 of ‘Tuca & Bertie’ is expected to be released sometime in Q2 2022.

Season 3 Tuca & Bertie Characters & Voice Cast

The creators design vibrant characters for the great animation series. They are shown as fulfilling in some way. The characters from seasons one and two are well-liked by the audience. There are old characters who return in the anime series with each part. Tuca Toucan, the principal character in Season 3, is voiced by Tiffany Haddish. Roberta “Bertie,” played by Ali Wong, and Speckle, performed by Steven Yeun, are two more main characters. Holland, Dirk, Pastry Pete, and Draca are other prominent characters. Dr. Joanne, Bertie’s therapist, is played by Pamela Adlon. Kara, a seagull hospital worker, is played by Sasheer Zamata. Tig Notaro, Awkwafina, SungWon Cho, Laverne Cox, Michelle Dockery, Amber Ruffin, and many more make appearances.

Season 3 Plot of Tuca & Bertie

Tuca, an arrogant, carefree toucan, is the first of two 30-year-old bird-women. Bertie, on the other hand, is a nervous, wondering songbird. Both of the friends live in the same apartment complex. The previous season demonstrates a new thing: there is some unbalance created between the main character’s personal and professional lives. That is how the plot progresses in the current section. Season 3 is expected to reveal Tuca’s growing feelings for his ex-girlfriend. As the show has certainly won the hearts of its viewers. The only thing left to do now is wait for the announcement of the third installment of this fantastic series.

Season 3 Trailer for Tuca & Bertie

The season one trailer premiered on Netflix on April 18, 2019, lasting 1 minute and 42 seconds. There is a related trailer or teaser for Season 3 available,