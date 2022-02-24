Bofuri Season 2 Release Date Confirmed: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Bofuri: I don’t want to be hurt, therefore I’ll put my defense to the max. Yuumikan’s light book series, written and drawn by Koin, is a Japanese light novel series. In 2016, it began publication on the user-generated novel publishing website Shsetsuka ni Nar. It was bought by Fujimi Shobo, who released the first light novel volume under their Kadokawa Books banner in September 2017. As of August 2021, twelve volumes had been published. Since May 2018, a manga adaptation with artwork by Jir Oimoto has been serialized in Kadokawa Shoten’s seinen manga magazine Comp Ace and compiled into five tankbon volumes. Yen Press has licensed the light novel and manga in North America. Silver Link’s anime television series adaption ran from January to March 2020. A second season has been confirmed, with a launch date of 2022.

Confirmed release date of Bofuri Season 2:

Fans of “Bofuri” will be pleased to learn that Season 2 has not only been announced but will also be available shortly. Silver Link, the show’s makers, wrapped up Season 1’s conclusion with the announcement that Season 2 will air sometime in 2022. To say the least, this is a wonderful surprise. It’s unusual for a new anime to be renewed for a second season so rapidly. Often, there is a period of unannounced limbo during which fans are forced to mourn in the dark about the probable return of their beloved program. Fortunately, this is not the case with “Bofuri.”

That is not to imply the situation is without concern. Season 2 was announced in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic when even the most popular shows were experiencing delays left and right. Nobody knows if the epidemic had any impact on the production of “Bofuri” Season 2. Silver Link’s lack of remark on the matter, on the other hand, is a good indicator that everything is proceeding as planned.

Bofuri Season 2’s Characters:

Maple was voiced by Kaede Hondo (Japanese) and Megan Shipman (English) (English). She is the main character of the novel, and she adores playing ‘New World Online.’ Although she isn’t extremely talented at gaming, she does have a few unique skills.

Ruriko Noguchi (Japanese) and Saxton provided Sally’s voices (English). She’s Maple’s best buddy and a fantastic player. Saori Hayami (Japanese) and Tia Ballard contributed to Kasumi’s voices (English). She is a fearsome samurai. She even finished sixth in the game’s first event.

Satomi Arai (Japanese) and Brittney Karbowski contributed to Kanade’s voices (English). He is an exceptional problem-solver, which supports him in unraveling all of the game world’s mysteries. Aside from them, a bevvy of other celebrities provides their voices to the characters.

What Is ‘Bofuri’ Season 2’s Plot?

Season 1 concluded with Maple Tree staying as one of the teams in NewWorld Online’s most recent community event. Maple and Payne square off in the last round. Maple’s health is nearly depleted by Payne. Maple, on the other hand, manages to change the situation by utilizing her Atrocity form, her most recent OP ability. Maple finally wins the battle, guaranteeing Maple Tree’s third-place finish. Maple invited everyone to a party after the competition concluded.

The narrative for the upcoming season has not yet been released by the anime, although it will undoubtedly continue after Maple’s triumph in the gaming world.

Is There a Trailer for Season 2 of Bofuri?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Bofuri season 2 at this time, however, you may view its season 1 trailer and enjoy the previous season.