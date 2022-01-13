Stalker 2: Confirmed Release Date, Trailer & Everything We Know in 2022!

Stalker 2 has been confirmed for release. Returning to The Zone, a massively polluted and exceedingly hazardous region around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, will be the long-anticipated sequel to the popular (and delightfully janky) Stalker series.

First-person survival shooters are well-known for their desolate setting, horrifying mutants and creatures, and brutal combat. Many fans (like me) have been waiting for a decade to see the sequel that was first announced back in 2010. Everything we know about Stalker 2 has been compiled here.

Stalker 2 Release Date

A post-apocalyptic survival game, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, has been delayed by G.S.C. Game World. Instead of the original April 28 release date, the game will now be live on December 8, 2022.

The studio sent out an apology tweet with the news, apologizing for the long wait. To provide you with a game that lives up to your expectations, “this choice is not an easy one.” Stalker 2 is G.S.C.’s largest project to date. Therefore the extra seven months of development will be used to do extensive testing and polishing of the finished product.

Even in the event of a project like this, “we are persuaded that development should take as long as required,” the statement continues.

Although G.S.C. has not specifically stated a reason for the delay, several developers have lately pointed to the difficult working circumstances caused by the epidemic as a major contributing factor.

The studio’s choice to include NFTs (non-fungible tokens) into the game last year might potentially influence the game’s release timetable. NFT offerings were auctioned off on the DMarket platform in cooperation with the studio.

Stalker 2 Trailer

It was presented at E3 this year, and you can see the trailer for Stalker 2 above. While a gang of mercenaries gathers around a campfire, someone plays the guitar and sings a few lines.

One of Skif’s raids results in some gunplay that is more Call of Duty than what we would anticipate from Stalker warfare, which usually entails extreme caution and not charging blindly into an enemy squad.

A bloodsucker encounter, which veteran Stalker gamers are all too acquainted with, is shown, as with some nice-looking explosions and some on-the-fly weapon modifying.

Then there’s a search for an item that takes them deep into a desolate marsh. If you look closely, you can see that it is extremely Stalkery, with a headcrab-like creature dragged in by an anomaly and Skif using a new detector and some thrown bolts to escape a second.

For those who want a more in-depth explanation from the developers, you can check out the video below, which has highlights from the same trailer with some commentary, in which we discover that the relic was seen may be used to replenish stamina, hinting potentially a new (perhaps military) faction. Sergiy Grygorovych, the creator of G.S.C. Game World, makes a brief appearance near the conclusion.

Stalker 2 NFT Explained

STALKER 2 creators from G.S.C. Game World and NFT experts from DMarket are working together to add a wide selection of NFT material into the game.

Players will be able to “really own a piece of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Metaverse” thanks to this agreement, according to Capcom. Players may purchase Ultra-rare digital objects in the game, and they will be able to keep them forever.

G.S.C. and DMarket are working together to create a scenario in which “rights to certain unique things will belong to gamers for the first time for the A.A.A. video game,” according to this release.

In January 2022, there will be an auction for a chance to become “the first-ever metahuman” as part of this initiative.

Winners will have a non-playable character created in their image and “published and exposed to hundreds of millions of gamers across the globe” (N.P.C.). In the meanwhile, we’ll keep you updated on the auction.

A surprise tactic for this forthcoming horror game, and the internet community reacted with outrage to the announcement of its implementation.

Welcome to the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Metaverse! – S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is not a blockchain-based game

– No influence on gameplay

– Completely optional

– There will be free giveaways for the community members

Game’s creators seem to have responded to the controversy with a tweet of their own, as seen below. NFT features will be “totally optional” and have “no impact on gameplay,” according to a tweet from the creators.