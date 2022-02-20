Alice Cooper Net Worth 2022: How Much Money Does Alice Cooper Make?

Alice Cooper’s Net Worth:

Alice Cooper has a net worth of $50 million as an American rock singer, songwriter, and musician. He is well renowned for his contributions to a variety of rock subgenres such as hard rock, heavy metal, glam rock, industrial rock, and many others. Cooper’s musical style has been dubbed “Shock-Rock” by critics, in part because to his usage of stage devices such as guillotines, swords, and electric chairs. Outside of music, Alice Cooper has dabbled in a variety of other activities, most notably film and television acting.

Early Life:

Alice Cooper was born Vincent Damon Furnier on February 4, 1948. Furnier was born and reared in Detroit, Michigan, and comes from a religious household. His father was an Evangelist in the Church of Jesus Christ, and his grandpa was an apostle in the same church who rose to become president. As a young boy, Vincent Furnier was deeply active in church activities, yet he was frequently ill. He and his family eventually relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, where he attended Cortez High School.

Early Career:

Furnier made it clear throughout high school that he aspired to be a successful musician. In preparation for a school talent event, he persuaded some of his pals to form a spoof band and perform Beatles tunes. Glen Buxton and Dennis Dunaway, two future members of the band Alice Cooper, were among those in the ensemble. Because only Buxton knew how to play the guitar, the others imitated him. The audience adored their performance, and they went on to win the talent event. This persuaded them to become a genuine band.

The youths changed their identity to The Spiders and bought equipment from a local pawn shop. Michael Bruce joined the band as a guitarist after graduating from high school in 1966. At this point, they released a record called “Don’t Blow Your Mind,” which was a big hit in their hometown. By 1967, the band had become so accustomed to performing in Los Angeles that they decided to make the city their permanent home. Neal Smith joined the band as a drummer at this moment.

Alice Cooper:

Furnier devised a strategy to help the band stand out in 1968. He wanted to transform their concerts into dark, theatrical productions, and he suggested they alter their name to “Alice Cooper.” He suggested the name because it seemed harmless and would contrast with the band’s controversial performance style.

By 1975, Vincent Furnier had officially changed his name to Alice Cooper in order to keep other bands with the same name from suing the group. Eventually, “Alice Cooper” morphed into a female evil with ragged clothes and smeared makeup. This generated a lot of talk, and the band made headlines – precisely what Furnier (now Alice Cooper) desired.

Record Contract:

Alice Cooper’s big break came following a poor performance. Almost everyone in the audience exited the venue as soon as they began playing. Shep Gordon, a music manager, was the lone survivor. He recognized the band’s potential and set up an audition with Frank Zappa.

Zappa had recently launched a new record company and was seeking for unusual and intriguing performers to sign. Alice Cooper impressed Frank Zappa so highly that he signed them to a three-year contract. Alice Cooper’s first album, Pretties for You, was released not long after. The album, released in 1969, had a psychedelic tone that contrasted with their later hard rock sound, and it was a critical and economic disaster.

Alice Cooper began to refine their “Shock Rock” approach to live performances during this period. After an event involving a chicken sparked media excitement, Alice Cooper began to recognize the benefit of providing more bizarre stories to the press. After a news publication stated mistakenly that Cooper had consumed chicken blood on stage, Zappa advised the budding rock star not to reject the accusations in order to bolster the band’s rising reputation.

Despite the media attention, they were unable to break through. Easy Action, their second album, was released in 1970 and fared considerably worse than their debut. Alice Cooper left L.A. and relocated to Michigan, where their show was more well-received.

Breakthrough:

Alice Cooper released their third album in 1970, following a string of successful live appearances. Love It to Death was their last opportunity at success, and their perseverance paid off. After their lead single, “I’m Eighteen,” performed well on the charts, Warner Bros. purchased their contract and re-released their album with a larger marketing budget, propelling them to even greater success.

Killer was released in 1971, followed by School Out in 1972. The latter album included the chart-topping smash “School’s Out,” which became an iconic, timeless rock song. Billion Dollar Babies, released in 1973, was the band’s most commercially successful record, earning platinum status. The single “No More Mr. Nice Guy” was included on the album. The band’s subsequent tour was highly contentious, with politicians and activists strongly denouncing the band’s dark performances.

Muscle of Love, released in 1973, was the band’s final album as a unit. Disagreements finally led to a mutual decision to split up for the time being, though this was later made permanent. Alice Cooper (the person) thereafter relocated to Los Angeles and began appearing in shows such as Hollywood Squares. Welcome to My Nightmare, his first solo album was released in 1975. After Cooper’s solo breakthrough, the trio was fully disbanded.

Decline:

By 1977, Alice Cooper had succumbed to alcoholism and was hospitalized for treatment. Cooper created many albums in the 1980s that he can’t even remember producing because he was absolutely drunk from the use of various chemicals. This was eventually referred to as “the blackout time.” For the most part, these albums were commercially unsuccessful.

By the late 1980s, he was experiencing a comeback, albeit it would fade away with the dying of glam music and the birth of grunge. Alice Cooper had turned to industrial metal during the 2000s in order to keep up with changing trends. He famously performed with Rob Zombie in 2010, and he played with Motley Crue in 2014. Alice Cooper continues to appear in a variety of TV shows and films throughout his career.

Personal Details:

Alice and his wife have resided in a beautiful hillside estate in Phoenix, Arizona for many years. Many people are startled to hear that Alice is a superb golfer who regularly beats out previous pros in celebrity Pro-Am competitions.