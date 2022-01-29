Crash Landing on You Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

Crash Landing on You (Korean: Hanja: RR: Sarang-ui Bulsichak; MR: Sarang-i Pulshich’ak; lit. Love’s Emergency Landing) is a South Korean television series airing from 2019 to 2020, created by Park Ji-Eun, directed by Lee Jeong-Hyo, and starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-Hyun, and Seo Ji-Hye. It tells the story of a successful South Korean businesswoman and chaebol heiress who, while paragliding in Seoul, South Korea, is swept up in a sudden storm, crash-lands in the North Korean portion of the DMZ, and encounters an army captain in the Korean People’s Army who decides to help her hide. Despite the difference and controversies between their respective countries, they grow in love over time.

From December 14, 2019, until February 16, 2020, the series broadcast on tvN in South Korea and on Netflix internationally. It is the most popular tvN drama and the third most popular South Korean TV drama in cable television history.

Is there going to be a season 2 of Crash Landing on You?

As of now, there appears to be no word regarding a second season of the Netflix original series, which may surprise fans given how well the series has been received.

It’s certainly disheartening not to hear any Crash Landing on You season 2 renewal news, but this one major factor could be the cause for the lack of renewal. The sitcom is not expected to be renewed for a second season, according to What’s on Netflix.

We had a pretty good finale to the first season, with most of the characters getting what they desired despite their varied hardships. The finale even left a perfectly knotted ribbon, signaling the appropriate climax for a series finale. As a result, a season 2 would not be necessary because there would be nothing left to cover.

Despite the possibility of a paucity of material, fans of the drama would love to see a continuation of Jeong-hyuk and Se-love ri’s story, and we have to agree.

There is no renewal in the works, however, we will keep you updated on any developments regarding Crash Landing on You season 2.

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s plot is as follows:

The plot of Season 2 revolves entirely around Jeong and Seri’s love. The story will depict the leads’ long-distance relationship. Naturally, because many dramas end with their couple reconciling and joyfully, the star would have to end with their pair reuniting and happily. The plot began when a wealthy independent woman from South Korea crashed-landed in North Korea, where she met our hero, Son Ye-Jin. Despite the conflicts of the two nations, the hero shields her from all harm. He lands her securely in her home country. When son Ye Jin became stranded in North Korea, the story underwent many unexpected twists and turns. All of this might be the Season 2 narrative.

Season 1 Rating:

Many viewers enjoyed the show. It even received an 8.7 out of 10 rating on IMDb and an almost flawless audience rating of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. With the show performing so well, one would think that a second season is a foregone conclusion, but that remains to be seen.