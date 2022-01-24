SK8 The Infinity Season 2 – What We Know So Far

The skateboarding animated series’SK8 The Infinity’ has given sports anime fans a new interest.

Studio Bones’ ‘SK8 The Infinity’ is an original Japanese animation. From January 10, 2021, until April 4, 2021, it broadcast 12 episodes in Japan. Fans of anime will like ‘SK8 The Infinity.’ On MyAnimeList, it received an exceptional 8.04 rating and is ranked #443 in terms of popularity.

Season 1 finished with the characters preparing for a larger challenge. Let’s see where this sports anime goes in the future. Here’s all we know about Season 2 of ‘SK8 The Infinity.’

Will there be a Season 2 of ‘SK8 The Infinity’?

There is some good news for ‘SK8 The Infinity’ lovers. The anime is making a comeback! A new ‘SK8 The Infinity’ project is in the works right now. With its amazing visuals, fascinating plot, and exhilarating skateboarding scenes, Season 1 of SK8 The Infinity was a pleasant surprise for anime fans.

The overwhelmingly positive response from the audience has made it more likely that the anime will be renewed for a second season. Finally, No Border Animation Studio and Studio Bones announced on July 4, 2021, that they are collaborating on a new ‘SK8’ project. Fans of anime presume they’re talking about the second season of ‘SK8 The Inifinity.’ However, no confirmations have yet been received. There are also rumors that the new project will be turned into a film. There has already been a teaser for the future project. However, it does not specify whether this is season 2 or a film.

When will the second season of ‘SK8 The Infinity’ be released?

We can anticipate a release in 2022 or 2023 if the new ‘SK8 The Infinity’ project in the works is season 2. We’ll have to wait for further information to learn more about the new initiative.

What is the plot of Season 2 of ‘SK8 The Infinity’?

Langa won the championship after defeating Adams in the inaugural season. He also taught him a crucial lesson about skating’s purpose. Langa had a party with his pals. Shadow, on the other hand, is heartbroken after learning that the florist he adores is dating someone else. Tadashi confessed to Adams in the post-credits sequence that he did not sell him out, but that he now needs to act like his dog.

If Season 2 continues where Season 1 ended, Langa and his buddies are likely to travel to Tokyo to compete in the S Downhill Skating tournament. Langa will have to compete against a level-up competition to prove his skating abilities.

Season 2 of ‘SK8 The Infinity’: Who’s in the Cast?

If there is a second season of ‘SK8 The Infinity,’ we expect the main voice cast to return. Tasuku Hatanaka plays Reki in My Hero Academia, Chiaki Kobayashi plays Langa, Chiaki Kobayashi plays Miya, Yasunori Matsumoto plays Joe, and Hikaru Midorikawa plays Cherry Blossom in One Punch Man.

Is There An Official Trailer For Season 2 Of SK8 The Infinity?

We’ll keep you updated when additional information becomes available.

