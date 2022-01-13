Narcos: Mexico Season 4- Possible Release Date & Renewal Status in 2022!

‘Narcos: Mexico,’ produced by Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, and Doug Miro, is a follow-up to the original ‘Narcos’ series. Colombian drug trafficking is at the center of the latter film, while the emergence of Mexican cartels is the centerpiece of the former.

There is a lot of focus on Miguel Félix Gallardo in the first two seasons (Diego Luna).

Félix’s Guadalupe cartel splits up into three sections in season 3, and each of them begins to compete with the Gulf cartel for dominance of the drug market. The battle between Sinaloa and Tijuana has turned Juárez into one of the world’s most powerful drug smugglers.

Meanwhile, Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) begins to understand that the War on Drugs will not be over any time soon. Serial murderer Victor Tapia (Luis Gerardo Méndez) and journalist Andrea Nuez (Luisa Rubino) investigate Carlos Hank Gonzalez, Mexico’s most powerful and influential man, in season 3 of the television series.

As a fan of ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ have you already finished season 3 and want to know whether the show will return for a fourth season?

Narcos Mexico Season 4 Release Date

We’re sorry, We’ve got horrible news. Narcos Mexico will not get a fourth season. Netflix didn’t say whether the third season would be the final when they renewed the criminal thriller series for a third season. Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 will be its last; it was announced in September 2021.

The truth is, we’re not surprised in the slightest if we’re honest. After three seasons, it’d be reasonable to expect the same number of episodes in Narcos 2.

Chaos brings opportunity. The third and final season of Narcos: Mexico premieres November 5 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/CyP3CaBADr — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) October 11, 2021

Given the similarity in the narrative between the two Narcos Netflix original series, it’s safe to assume that Narcos: Mexico might also be told in three seasons. As a result, don’t get your hopes up for a fifth season.

Narcos Mexico Plot

This series shows a loose and unorganized network of tiny, independent marijuana farmers and sellers in the beginning days of the Mexican drug war.

He (Diego Luna) combines many regions, or plazas, to construct a notorious drug empire in the 1980s, which is how the Guadalajara Cartel came to be. Kiki Camarena (Michael Pea) is a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent who relocates with his family from Los Angeles to Guadalajara to take on a new assignment.

After being tortured and murdered by the cartel, Walt Breslin leads a small covert squad into Mexico to find and punish Gallardo and his associates.