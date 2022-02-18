Inventing Anna’ Season 2 : Scheduled Release Date By CREATORS!

If you watched Inventing Anna’s fumbling climax and looked into the eyes of “false German heiress” Anna Delvey (a.k.a. Julia Garner), you might have been shaken enough to think, Where is this all going? Is Anna going to get her comeuppance? Should I buy a pair of Céline glasses?

Unfortunately, I cannot address all such inquiries, however there are a few additional research avenues you could pursue. You could read about what the real-life Anna Sorokin is up to these days, but maybe you’d rather wonder if Garner’s fictitious Delvey would make a screen-side comeback. Shonda Rhimes’ latest Netflix smash, Inventing Anna, does not cover the complete tale first covered by Jessica Pressler in New York Magazine, so it stands to reason that more may be on the way from the mega-streamer. Here’s all we know so far regarding any rumors of the second season of Inventing Anna.

Is Season 2 of Inventing Anna on the way?

Season 2 of Inventing Anna has yet to be announced. We anticipate that it will be confirmed soon. Perhaps Inventing Anna will be renewed for a second season soon.

There is a good likelihood that the second season of Inventing Anna will be announced. Let’s wait and see what occurs next.

We’ll post any new information or updates about the second season of Inventing Anna here. As a result, make it a habit to visit this website on a regular basis. Let’s take a look at the cast of the second season of Inventing Anna.

Inventing Anna Season 2 Release Date:

There has been no update on the series Inventing Anna Season 2’s release date. The second season of Inventing Anna will premiere in late 2022. Perhaps it will be released on Netflix, similar to the first season of the show Inventing Anna.

On February 11th, 2022, the first season of the series Inventing Anna was launched. It was made available on Netflix. All episodes of the first season of Inventing Anna were released on the same day.

We will post any updates or news on the release date of the second season of the series Inventing Anna here. Let’s take a look at the trailer for the second season of Inventing Anna.

Related:

Inventing Anna Season 2 Cast:

The cast of Inventing Anna Season 2 is likely to be announced soon.

Caitlin FitzGerald as Mags James Cusati-Moyer as Val Saamer Usmani as Chase Sikorski Kate Burton as Nora Tim Guinee as Paul Armand Schultz as Landon Bloom Arian Moayed as Todd Katie Lowes as Rachel Alexis Floyd as Neff Marika Dominczyk as Talia Mallay Anna Chlumsky as Vivian Julia Garner as Anna Delvey Terry Kinney as Barry Laverne Cox as Kacy Duke Rebecca Henderson as ADA Catherine McCaw Anders Holm as Jack Anna Deavere Smith as Maud Jeff Perry as Lou

Inventing Anna Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer for Inventing Anna Season 2 has not yet been produced, however, it will be made upon the announcement of the series’ second season.

Let’s take a look at the official trailer for the first season of Inventing Anna. Netflix premiered it on January 14, 2022. You can watch it below.

Where Can I Find Inventing Anna Season 2?

The Netflix original series Inventing Anna is now available. We anticipate that the second season of Inventing Anna will also be available on Netflix. Let’s wait and see what occurs next.

Ratings of Inventing Anna:

On IMDb, it has a rating of 6.5 out of 10.