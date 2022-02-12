Will There Be A 4th Season of Love And Marriage Huntsville? Release Date Confirmation!

Oprah Winfrey’s network, OWN, is thriving thanks to the popularity of its hit series “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.” Given that it is presently in its third season, the reality programme is undoubtedly a hit.

According to IMDb, executive producer Carlos King created “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.” He has also produced programmes such as “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

According to the show’s official description, the series follows three power couples as they “revitalise the booming city of Huntsville, Alabama through their combined real estate business, The Comeback Group.”

“It was a chance to expose three prosperous African-American couples who reside in a region of town that many people haven’t seen,” King told AL.com in 2019. “And what I love about this programme is that Huntsville is a character in its own right.” King is also pleased to demonstrate how the couples give back to the community. “There are really brilliant and unselfish people in Huntsville… who are building homes so that the less fortunate can afford to live in a good home.”

The show is so popular among fans that there is already talk of a fourth season. Here’s what we know so far.

When will Season 4 of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ be released?

Season 3 of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” premiered this summer, with the episode “Sisters-in-Brawl” premiering on July 17. It has shown 12 episodes so far, with the upcoming October 16 episode likely serving as the season finale. However, according to NextSeasonTV, OWN has announced “18 extra hours of Season 4 of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville.'” So hopefully there will be more episodes to come!

Related:

Since Season 3 of the show is currently airing, there has been no word on a possible Season 4. However, based on the ratings and talk thus far, a fourth season appears to be, uh, imminent (see what we did there?). Carlos King, the executive producer, definitely hopes so. In an interview with AL.com, King revealed that he believes the show would compete with “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” “I want to have the same number of episodes as they do because this cast is so sympathetic to the viewers,” he stated. He enjoys the show as well as their devoted fan base. “Of all the shows I’ve done, this is definitely in my top three.”

Who will be in Season 4 of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’?

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” follows three couples as they collaborate on a real estate project in North Huntsville, Alabama, doing their part to give back to the community while navigating love, friendship, and business. The three couples have been friends for years, long before the show began filming, and their chemistry and affection for each other is palpable, even amid the reality show drama.

Melody and Martell Holt, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, and Maurice and Kimmi Scott feature in the unscripted series. According to AL.com, Maurice and Marsau are brothers, and the couples have been friends since their days at Alabama A&M. Aside from their shared background and financial acumen, they have miles of sass, charisma, and personality. It has all the makings of a thrilling reality show.

Melody and Martell Holt pitched producer Carlos King about their work creating homes in Huntsville in 2014, which sparked the idea for the series. “I leapt at the possibility merely because I was curious about the place,” King told AL.com. “But also, seeing how wonderful Martell and Melody were as people. And when they introduced me to the other two couples, the Scotts, I felt we were on to something amazing.” The show is produced by King’s production business Kingdom Reign Entertainment in collaboration with ITV America, and it is likely that an eventual Season 4 will follow the same couples, with perhaps a few extra guests.

The plot of Love And Marriage Huntsville Season 4

If you are a fan of this show or follow it on social media, you are aware that Love And Marriage Huntsville is not a scripted show (thus the name “reality show”).

We can tell you, however, that Love And Marriage Huntsville Season 4 will be packed with shocks and twists. What about love, marriage, reconciliation, disputes, and so on?

You will undoubtedly be entertained by the show!

However, due to the concerns presented in the show, many people have found it relatable thus far. This is also something to look forward to in Season 4.

Official Trailer Of Season 3: