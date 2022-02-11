Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 6: Is This Series Cancelled by Netflix?

Season 5 of ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ (Nanatsu no Taizai) is now available on Netflix. However, many are perplexed as to why there are just 12 episodes available rather than the customary 24.

‘Seven Deadly Sins is one of the platform’s biggest and most popular anime offerings, and fans were overjoyed when the first half of season 5 came on Netflix on June 28, 2021.

While fans should be relieved that the remaining episodes will be available shortly, another concern quickly arises: Will there be a season 6?

Let us check out.

Will There Be a Season 6 of ‘Seven Deadly Sins’?

Season 6 of ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ is improbable, but the anime could return with a completely new storey. ‘The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 was released in two parts. The first season aired 12 episodes on June 28, 2021, while the second season premiered on September 23, 2021.

Soon after, a film adaptation named ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light’ was published globally on Netflix on October 1st, 2021.

The film is a sequel to Season 5 and will be released in Japan on July 2, 2021. The fifth season featured the manga’s final chapters, while ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light’ is an original follow-up story. Nakaba Suzuki, the original manga author, wrote a brand-new tale for the film. The official trailer for ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light’ can be seen below.

Related:

Although the fifth season addressed the manga’s conclusion, there is still a ray of hope for the anime to return, however it may be a whole new series.

Author Suzuki might just write a totally new plot to cover another season as he did in the film. They might potentially adapt a sequel to the original manga, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse’ (Nanatsu no Taizai: Mokushiroku no Yon-Kishi). Unfortunately, filming for ‘The Four Knights’ only began in late January 2021. There are still three tankbon volumes available as of this update (December 2021). As a result, it may be some time before there is enough source material to cover an entirely new season.

When Will the Sixth Season of ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ Be Released?

Season 6 is now doubtful because the anime has already covered the entirety of the original material. A sequel manga is currently in the works. However, only a few volumes have been published. There has also been no formal confirmation of a manga sequel being adapted. When further information becomes available, we will update this section.

What Is the Season 6 Plot of ‘Seven Deadly Sins’?

The anime follows the titular knights, who are disbanded after being falsely accused of organising a coup against the Liones Kingdom. Years after the Holy Knights kidnapped the Seven Deadly Sins, Elizabeth, the third Liones princess, meets Meliodas, the bandleader. The two set out on a quest to find the missing members of the Seven Deadly Sins in order to clear their names and free Liones from the clutches of the Holy Knights.

Meliodas was eventually revealed to be the Demon King’s cursed son, and his fate is linked to Elizabeth’s.

As previously stated, ‘Seven Deadly Sins season 5 will conclude the adaptation of the manga series on which the show is based. If the anime returns for another season, we can anticipate it to adapt a completely new tale or the manga sequel ‘The Four Knights.’

Netflix Now Has ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ Content

For anime fans outside of Japan, all five seasons, as well as the films ‘Prisoners of the Sky’ (2018) and ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light,’ are now available on Netflix.

The Seven Deadly Sins is the first season.

Season 2 – Holy War Signs

Season 3 — The Commandments are resurrected.

Imperial Wrath of the Gods (Season 4)

Dragon’s Judgement is the fifth season.

Official Trailer:

How many seasons are there of The Seven Deadly Sins?

This anime series presently has five seasons, with each season consisting of approximately 24 episodes. In addition, the series was adapted into a film in 2018 called Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky, which is presently available to stream on Netflix.

Season 6 of The Seven Deadly Sins has how many episodes?

If there be a sixth season of the anime, we expect that it will have no more than 24 episodes. Of course, this is merely a forecast based on previous seasons of the program, so take it with a grain of salt.