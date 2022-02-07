Who Killed Sara Season 3 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know So Far!

If you’re interested in season 3 of Who Killed Sara? You’ve arrived at the correct location. It’s unclear what happened to Sara Guzmán—or what she was hiding behind her mask—but we can’t wait to find out in season 3. We’re absolutely engrossed in the crime drama, and we’re channeling our inner investigator (so many possibilities! ), especially now that we have a publication date.

Who Killed Sara? aired in late March 2021, and following an explosive ending (we’ve got the Who Killed Sara? season 1 ending cheat sheet if you need a refresher), it was swiftly followed by season two in mid-May (yes, with another cliffhanger finale). The Who Killed Sara? cast contributed to the Mexican show’s success, with an estimated 55 million people tuning in since its debut—which is why we’re so thrilled about season 3…

‘Who did Sara kill?’ Release date for Season 3

Who Killed Sara? has been officially announced by Netflix. will return on June 1st, 2022—so mark your calendars!

We’re relieved to learn that Who Killed Sara? season 2 will be followed by more drama. Season one premiered in late March 2021, followed by season two in mid-May, so we’re counting down the days until we learn more about Sara’s journey.

What events will take place in season 3 of ‘Who Killed Sara?’

We end season 2 with two people revealing themselves as Sara’s killers, thus we expect season 3 of Who Killed Sara? to investigate the genuine author(s) of the crime.

Some wild fan theories even imply that Sara is still alive (a la Cesar), but we believe the tale will focus on Nicandro and his murky dealings with the doctor.

However, if you were hoping for the performers to reveal any secrets, think again. Carolina Miranda (Elisa) told Esquire that not even her mother has any special treatment. “At a party, everyone tells me that we’re drinking, and when they see that I’m having fun, it’s like, ‘Oh, by the way—who killed Sara?'”

“And I’m like, come on, I’m speechless. My mum would say the same thing to me. ‘I’m your mother,’ for example. You must inform me because I am your mother.’ [Laughs]. ‘No, mum, come on, this is my job!'”

Who is the Who Killed Sara Season 3 cast?

Given the unresolved plot strands, the cast from prior seasons is likely to return for Season 3. They, too, are curious about who murdered Sara!

Season 2 of the drama stars Colombian actor Cardona as Alex Guzmán, the main character who is trying to figure out who murdered Sara (or is he?). From her ex-boyfriend Rodolfo Lazcano (Alejandro Nones), who seemed like a good suspect early on, to dominating patriarch César Lazcano (Ginés Garca Millán), everyone else appears to be a suspect in her murder. Mariana Lazcano (Claudia Ramrez) is featured in the cast, as is disgraced Lazcano son José Mara “Chema” (Eugenio Siller), Alex’s love interest and youngest Lazcano daughter Elisa Lazcano (Carolina Miranda), and sisters Marifer (Litzy) and Clara (Fátima Molina). Matas Novoa portrays Nicandro.

Oh, and there’s Sara herself, as performed by Ximena Lamadrid. It’s unknown whether Marifer and Clara will return, given they’ve (probably) died alongside Sara (along with a few others). César was proclaimed dead, but he lied about it. It’s also unknown whether new characters will be introduced in Season 3, but we’re guessing there’s already a long list of potential murderers.

What is the Season 3 plot of Who Killed Sara?

The title and the lack of a proper finish in the previous season make it evident that Season 3 will focus on the same thing as the first two: determining who was guilty of Sara’s death. Unless, of course, she’s still alive. At this point, who knows?

Fans were surprised at the end of Season 2 when Marifer admitted to the murder by severing Sara’s parasail straps, but viewers later learn that her conduct did not result in the titular death, despite the fact that she appears to be guilty of additional homicides. Of course, we don’t know if Marifer survived the fire in the first place. By the end, it appeared that Nicandro would be implicated instead, thanks to a cryptic comment he made over the phone to Sara’s psychiatrist. To put it another way, aargh.

Chema has confessed to murders for which he is not responsible, which does not auger well for his future. In the final episode, Alex saved Elisa from her suicide act of torching her family’s casino. Elisa has been in some perilous situations in earlier episodes, so we’re hoping for better times for this duo when Season 3 premieres.

Official trailer of season 2: