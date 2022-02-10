Beastars Season 3: Is Netflix Going To Renew This Series This Year?

In Beastars season 2, Legoshi finally confronts Tem’s killer, but what lies ahead for the confused teen wolf and the other pupils of Cherryton Academy? With the announcement of Beastars season 3 by Studio Orange and Netflix, here’s all we know about the anime’s forthcoming story arc and possible release date.

Beastars is based on the manga series by Paru Itagaki and takes place in a world of anthropomorphic animals divided into herbivores and carnivores. Though this world appears to be civilized, there is still friction between the two classes of life, as well as an undertone of violence as certain carnivores succumb to their desires to devour prey animals. Legoshi, a shy adolescent grey wolf, attempts to reconcile his amorous affections for a white dwarf rabbit named Haru with his predatory impulses. Meanwhile, a murder mystery deepens as Legoshi searches for the carnivore who savagely devoured his comrade, an alpaca named Tem.

The narrative surrounding Tem’s death was ended in Beastars season 2, however, there are still many unresolved stories from the manga, which concluded in 2020 after 196 chapters. Here’s what to look forward to in Beastars Season 3.

Release Date for Beastars Season 3

The release date for Beastars Season 3 has yet to be confirmed. Beastars seasons 1 and 2 both aired on Fuji TV in Japan a few months before they were released on Netflix, and the same release pattern can be expected for Beastars season 3. Beastars season 3 will most likely be released on Netflix in the fall of 2022, after season 1 was released in March 2020 and season 2 was released in July 2021.

Story of Beastars Season 3

The murder mystery plot in Beastars season 2 was ended with the revelation that Riz, a brown bear and fellow member of Cherryton Academy’s theatre club, was responsible for killing and consuming Tem. Rather than reporting this information to the authorities, Legoshi opted to go up against Riz himself. Legoshi was able to control his predator tendencies by working with carnivore therapist Gouhin, but his intensive training and abstention from eating meat left him too weak to overcome Riz in a fight. In the season finale, Louis asked Legoshi to eat the bottom portion of his leg, which kept Louis alive but gave Legoshi just enough strength to compete with Riz in a fight. Legoshi and Riz were both detained, and while Legoshi was later released, the devouring episode remains on his permanent record.

The romance between Legoshi and Haru was mostly put on hold during Beastars season 2, but the ending scene implied that there will be a growth in season 3, as Haru tells Legoshi that if he doesn’t make up his mind about dating her, she’ll find another boyfriend. The next story arc in the manga is “Interspecies Relations,” in which Legoshi leaves school and must learn how to survive in the outside world while simultaneously preserving his relationship with Haru when she begins university.

Voice Cast for Beastars Season 3

There have been no new voice cast members announced for Beastars season 3, however, most of the series’ core characters are set to return. The following are the main Japanese and English voice actors from Beastars Season 2:

Jack – Junya Enoki – Ben Diskin

Juno – Atsumi Tanezaki / Lauren Landa

Pina – Yûki Kaji / Kayleigh McKee

Gouhin – Akio Ôtsuka / Keith Silverstein

Riz – Hiroshi Shirokuma / Patrick Seitz

Legoshi – Chikahiro Kobayashi / Jonah Scott

Haru – Sayaka Senbongi / Lara Jill Miller

Louis – Yuki Ono / Griffin Puatu

When Can We See ‘Beastars’ Season 3’s Official Trailer?

If our release date predictions for 2022 are true, the official trailer for ‘Beastars’ season 3 will be out in a few months.

We will continue to watch ‘Beastars’ season 3 updates and will update this post when new information becomes available.

Meanwhile, watch the season 2 trailer below.