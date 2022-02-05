The Kissing Booth 4 Release Date: Is It Going To Happen in 2022 on Netflix!

The third film in the series, The Kissing Booth, was the series’ final installment. It was released on August 11, 2021. Although it has been confirmed that there will be no further sequels, some fans believe that The Kissing Booth 3 was not the best conclusion to the series. According to them, The Kissing Booth 4 is required, if only to provide a satisfying conclusion to the series.

This could be one of the reasons for the film’s poor reception. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 21 percent approval rating based on 19 reviews, with an average rating of 3.4/10. The Kissing Booth 3 received “generally unfavorable reviews,” according to the review aggregator Metacritic, which sampled 8 reviews and calculated a weighted average of 36 out of 100.

Since the release of The Kissing Booth 2, fans have been anticipating Elle’s final decision (Joey King). The second film depicted Elle’s difficulty in deciding on a college. Elle applies to Harvard University, as Noah (Jacob Elordi) suggests, while her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) attends the University of California, Berkeley. But, according to The Kissing Booth 3, Elle does not attend Harvard with Noah or Berkeley with Lee. Instead, she enrolled at USC to study video game design.

Furthermore, there is a time gap in the third installment. Fans were perplexed as to what happened to Elle during the time jump. The film concludes with Elle creating her own game six years later. She and Lee are still close friends. In addition, Lee and Rachel reconnected and got engaged after college. Meanwhile, Elle sees Noah for the (presumably) first time since their breakup, and he reveals that he has job offers from law firms in Los Angeles and New York. Noah suggests going on a motorcycle ride when he returns to town, and Elle agrees. They part ways, but not before looking back at each other.

It appears strange that fans did not get to see Elle’s college experience, which was expected in The Kissing Booth. Although there is no confirmation of The Kissing Booth 4, viewers anticipate that if it occurs, it will plot a flashback of Elle’s college life.

Netflix has not yet confirmed anything about The Kissing Booth 4. The majority of the actors confirmed that the third film is the conclusion of the sequel. Fans are still hoping that The Kissing Booth 4 will arrive and resolve the plotline.