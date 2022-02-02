Who is Taye Diggs Dating? Complete Relationship Timeline For 2022!

Taye Diggs, an American actor, and musician is a contestant on the Celebrity Dating Show. You can connect with your possible companion through online dating or dating applications. In their hunt for love, many people use dating applications like Tinder. So, why can’t celebs follow suit? They can, of course. ABC stated in February 2021 that they would recreate the show ‘The Celebrity Dating Game.’ This takes us to the present center of attention, Taye Diggs, a gifted singer, and actor.

Taye previously married Idina Menzel in January 2013. On September 2, 2009, Taye and Idina were blessed with a newborn son. Walker Nathaniel Diggs is the name they gave to their kid. However, after ten years of marriage, they divorced. Taye Diggs began dating Amanza Smith, a Selling Sunset cast member, shortly after their divorce. They were together for a few years. Unfortunately, the pair chose to split up in 2018 after dating for five years. As everyone knows, he is completely focused on his career and his gorgeous baby Walker. Nobody can deny that ‘Walker doesn’t like his father being in a relationship and wants his father for himself.’ That’s why his debut on ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’ raised the question of whether he was finally ready for a romance. Let us find out who his new girlfriend is.

Who is Taye Diggs?

Scott Leo Taye Diggs is a singer and actor from the United States. He is most recognised for his roles in the musicals Rent and Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway. How Stella Got Her Groove Back is his first feature film (1998). He has excelled in films such as Brown Sugar (2002), The Best Man (1999), and its sequel, The Best Man Holiday (2013). He has played a variety of roles in television shows such as Private Practices and Murder in the First. It’s just a snippet of his illustrious acting and singing career. He’s appeared in over 50 films and television shows. His versatility as an actor knows no bounds.

Taye Diggs was born in New Jersey and raised in Rochester, New York. Andre Young, his father, is a visual artist, and Marcia, his mother, was a teacher and actress. He is the eldest of five siblings. Both of his brothers are musicians. One sister is a dancer, and the other is a college student. He was born into a family with rich roots in the arts and industries, therefore he was destined to be where he is now.

Taye Diggs’ appearance on The Celebrity Dating Game

The show ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’ is still on the air more than two decades after the last season finished. The show is hosted by actress Zooey Deschanel and musician Michael Bolton. They assisted the celebs in selecting one of three strangers sitting behind the screen. On June 28, 2021, Taye Diggs appeared on the show ‘Celebrity Dating Game.’ He had three contestants: Arielle Caputo, an office manager, Javin Hope, a real estate salesperson from Hawaii, and Tofy Mabo, a paediatric nurse.

“What is love if you don’t use the term love?” — Taye Diggs’ Love Test

He challenged the three candidates to express the concept of love without using the word love. The question was straightforward but difficult. However, all three participants provided simple yet varied responses. Arielle replied that she would give him a “huge embrace.” Javin retaliated by claiming she would give him a “huge kiss.” The final contestant, Mabo, responded that she would “hold his hand and make him feel loved by the way she touches him.”

Taye knew one of the contestants. Is she his new flame?

It was one of the strangest things he’d ever done. However, it was later revealed that he knew one of the contestants. Nonetheless, Arielle Caputo correctly identified Taye Diggs after a round of guessing. When Deschanel inquired about their relationship, Taye said, “It’s a lengthy storey.” His response made it plain that he was not going to spill the beans.

Who is Taye Diggs dating if not Arielle?

At the end of the show, Diggs was expected to choose one of his three candidates. Taye’s attention was drawn to Jevin when he heard her answer to his query, ‘what they would do on a honeymoon?’ She responded magnificently, saying that after the ceremony, they would rest, watch the sunset, and ‘just chill.’ Taye Diggs opted to go on a date with Jevin Hope after like her response.