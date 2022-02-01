Jeepers Creepers 4: Reborn – Possible Release Date of This Popular Horror Film in 2022!

The Jeepers Creepers franchise appeared to be dead after a third picture that was lambasted by reviewers, a box office disappointment, and the center of a controversy coming from writer and director Victor Salva’s 1980s conviction for child abuse (via Decider). But, like the eponymous monster, it was simply dormant.

According to Variety, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is in the works, with a fresh creative team at the helm. Timo Vuorensola, well known for the dark sci-fi comedy Iron Sky and its sequel (one of the post-apocalyptic hidden treasures you need to watch on Netflix), will direct the film, which will be written and directed by Sean Michael Argo, a prolific B-movie writer, and director.

The Creeper (Jonathan Breck), a humanoid entity that inhabits the American South and rises every 23 years to gather body parts, was introduced in the franchise’s first film. The first trilogy’s storyline closed with the Creeper resuming its sleep after being severely injured. It’s unclear how closely the next film will stick to the continuity of the previous films, but Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is likely to see the beast revive for a new hunt. According to Variety, this fourth chapter will be the first in a new trilogy of films.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn will be released sooner than you think.

According to Variety, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn was shot in Louisiana in December and January of this year. While no official release date has been set, the picture is scheduled to be released sometime in the fall of 2021.

An autumn release date for a horror film automatically conjures up the notion of a Halloween-related premiere. Jeepers Creepers, on the other hand, isn’t necessarily connected with the official creepiest day of the year. According to Creeper legend, the creature appears in the spring. Furthermore, the preceding films in the franchise have all been released around late August or September. They may shake things up for the first installment of this new trilogy, but a release between the intense summer blockbuster season and the horror movie avalanche in October may also make sense for this next installment.

We’ll have a precise release date as the year progresses, but for now, it appears that Jeepers Creepers: Reborn will be released in late August or September of 2021.

The cast of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is unknown.

Despite the fact that Jeepers Creepers: Reborn appears to have completed filming and will be released this year, an official cast list for the film has yet to be announced. As a result, it’s difficult to predict who will appear in this current installment. The preceding three films’ actors were fairly unremarkable, with Justin Long being possibly the franchise’s most well-known celebrity to date. It’s probable that the fourth film’s cast will be similarly comprised of unknowns.

One of the biggest unknowns about the cast of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is whether Jonathan Breck, who is virtually unrecognizable without his monster makeup, will reprise his role as the Creeper. The Creeper is the most memorable character from the original trilogy, more so than any of the humans. Breck’s terrifying physical performance has been a distinguishing part of the franchise, and he is the only character who appears in all three films.

When speculations of a fourth episode began to circulate in the summer of 2020, horror fansite iHorror inquired with Breck’s agency regarding his prospective participation in the forthcoming film. According to what his representative informed them, “Really, there isn’t much to say… We have not communicated with anyone. However, this does not imply that nothing is being done.”

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn may provide fans with new information about the Creeper mythos.

The plot of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is something we learned a lot about thanks to Variety’s coverage. According to the film’s synopsis, the action will once again take place in the deep south, this time in Louisiana. We also know that the film will be shown at the Horror Hound Festival, which “attracts hundreds of geeks, freaks, and die-hard horror enthusiasts from far and wide.” This appears to be the ideal location for the Creeper’s post-hibernation feast.

Laine, the protagonist of this current film, attends the festival at the request of her horror-obsessed boyfriend, Chase. There, she begins to have terrifying visions that foreshadow the advent of the Creeper. The series’ usage of premonitions is not new. Minxie (Nicki Aycox) was a character in Jeepers Creepers 2 who had prophetic visions of the Creeper’s former victims in an attempt to warn her about the creature. This component of the series’ mythos hasn’t been explored in-depth in the previous films, so it’ll be intriguing to see how Laine’s visions are depicted.

According to reports, these visions will include the Creeper’s history as well as the Louisiana town itself. Will Jeepers Creepers: Reborn takes fans of the franchise any deeper into the backstory of the now-iconic monster? To find out, we’ll have to wait until the fall of 2021.