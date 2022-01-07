Stay Close Season 2: Is Release Date is CONFIRMED or NOT!

Stay Close, Netflix’s British crime drama series is based on Harlan Coben’s book ‘Stay Close.’ The story revolves around the mysterious disappearance of Carlton Flynn and how it affects the lives of three people.

Investigators follow the trail of Flynn’s disappearance to the unsolved case of Stewart Green’s abduction, and the drama moves forward as the web of crimes that form is unraveled.

The first episode of the series aired back in December of 2021. According to the reviews, this criminal thriller hit viewers because of its compelling story and impressive cast.

Given how well-received the first season was, fans of the program are probably anxiously awaiting news of whether or not it will be renewed for a second season. Here’s all you need to know about this!

Stay Close Season 2 Release Date: Renewed Or Canceled?

According to past Harlan Coben adaptations like The Stranger and The Woods, Netflix has not yet announced if Stay Close will return for a second season.

For the second season of Stay Close, producers are expected to aim for a release date about one year from now since most written series operate on an annual cycle.

However, there have been no Harlan Coben adaptations that have lasted more than one season, so Netflix would have to create an exception here if they were to bring this program back.

Stay Close Season 2 Cast

Megan (Cush Jumbo) is the only member of the Shaw family to know the entire extent of their terrible secret.

When Dave Shaw (Daniel Francis) attempted to keep his daughter, Kayleigh (Bethany Antonia), out of trouble, he unintentionally murdered a guy.

As for odd pair detectives Broome and Erin (played by James Nesbitt and Jo Joyner, respectively), we may witness more of their efforts to solve the case of missing Carlton Flynn.

Sarah Parish, who played Lorraine, may have played her last episode when it was reported that the nightclub owner was terminally sick after the season.

Eddie Izzard’s Harry and the musical theatre murders Ken and Barbie were among the many characters that perished throughout the run of the play.

Stay Close Season 2 Plot

Despite the first season’s conclusion, there is still more tale to be told. Some of the individuals are still alive, and a piece of the mystery has yet to be unraveled, but it will be shortly.

Finally, I’m talking about the wedding reception moment between Megan and Dave.

According to Dave, Carlton Flynn’s automobile was taken by Kayleigh, who confesses to this to Megan. As soon as he did, he dumped it in the river.

Kayleigh had snared Carlton in the trunk, but Dave was completely unaware. Dave pushed the automobile into the river while he was still inside.

There is a good chance Megan will learn that Carlton Flynn is dead in the trunk at some time. What will Dave do when he discovers what he has done?

Stay Close Season 2 Trailer

Do not expect to see any new footage from season two until we know whether it will disclose.