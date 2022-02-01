Chucky Season 2: Is This Series Release Date CONFIRMED For This Year!

On October 12, 2021, the horror television series “Chucky,” based on the “Child’s Play” horror film franchise, premiered simultaneously on Syfy and the USA Network. The series follows 14-year-old Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), who buys a Good Guy doll for an art project only to discover that the doll is possessed by serial killer Charles Lee Ray — aka Chucky. Jake becomes a suspect after the doll commits several murders in Jake’s hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey. Don Mancini, who had previously directed three “Chucky” films and written several in the “Child’s Play” franchise, created the series. Mancini is also the show’s creator and executive producer.

The first season of “Chucky” received mostly positive reviews, with a high Tomatometer score of 90 percent and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The Globe and Mail’s John Doyle summed up much of the praise when he wrote, “‘Chucky’ is a delight; a warped, wise, funny, and very droll series with a dash of gore thrown in, but nothing too gory to make your head hurt. It’s a thorough reimagining.”

The series has now been renewed for a second season, much to the delight of the show’s fans, according to TVLine. Here’s everything we know so far about Season 2 of “Chucky.”

When will Chucky Season 2 be available?

Because the renewal was only announced in November of 2021, there isn’t much information about the release date and other details available yet. However, we do know that the second season will air next year, as executive producer and showrunner Don Mancini confirmed in a statement (via TVLine)

According to Mancini’s statement, “We’re ecstatic to be kicking off a second season of puppet mayhem with ‘Chucky.’ Many thanks to our partners at the USA, Syfy, and UCP for their outstanding support and advice in making ‘Chucky’ greater than ever on the small screen. And to the fans, Chucky extends his heartfelt gratitude and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot.’ You’d better keep an eye on your back in 2022!'”

Given that the first season debuted in October, during Halloween, it appears likely that the second season will do the same. However, we’ll have to wait for further information before we can corroborate that rumor.

Who will appear in Season 2 of Chucky?

Zackary Arthur stars as the protagonist — and Chucky owner — Jake Wheeler in “Chucky.” Looking at the cast for the upcoming season, Arthur appears to be a foregone conclusion. Arthur’s other credits include “Kidding” and “Transparent,” in addition to “Chucky” (via IMDb).

We may also expect the remainder of the core actors — at least those who survived Season 1 — to return for Season 2. Björgvin Arnarson and Alyvia Alyn Lind, who play Jake’s friends Devon Evans and Lexy Cross, round out the major cast. Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), and Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) are among the other characters we may expect to see again.

Junior Wheeler, Jake’s antagonistic cousin, was one of Season 1’s prominent characters, played by Teo Briones. However, because Junior did not survive Season 1, it is unlikely that Briones will return. Christine Elise, who played Kyle in Season 1, has a better chance of returning because her death was not depicted on-screen.

Finally, Brad Dourif portrays the heinous serial killer Chucky. Dourif has played Chucky in a number of “Child’s Play” films, including “Cult of Chucky” in 2017, “Curse of Chucky” in 2013, and even “Child’s Play” in 1988. Dourif, like Arthur’s character, can be expected to return for Season 2 — after all, the show is named after his character.

What will the plot of Chucky Season 2 be?

The “Chucky” Season 1 finale aired on November 30, 2021, and left many narrative threads open for exploration in Season 2. Despite Andy’s (Alex Vincent) and Kyle’s (Christine Elise) belief that they have destroyed all of the Chucky dolls, it is discovered that Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) has been busy recruiting a possessed army. Don Mancini, the showrunner, stated in an interview with Bloody Disgusting, “When a property enters its fourth decade, it is attempting to go forth into unseen, undiscovered territory. And the concept of having several Chucky dolls has always appealed to me.” So we can certainly expect more from this assassin army in Season 2.

Fans are excited to learn if fan-favorite character Kyle, who has been assumed deceased, is truly dead, or if, like many other characters in the “Chucky” franchise, she would make an unexpected return. Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) is also in jeopardy when Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) amputates all of her limbs “in case” Chucky ever regains control of her.

When asked whether there was anything the performers hoped to see for their characters in Season 2 in a video interview with SyFy, Alex Vincent responded that predicting may be pointless because “Don [Mancinivision ]’s is frequently not what we would expect, even from those who know him as well as we do. And it is this that keeps us guessing, astonished, and entertained.”

Chucky Season 2 Teaser Promo: