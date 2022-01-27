Down To Earth Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

Prepare to learn more about Zac Efron! The Netflix sitcom Down to Earth, starring the former High School Musical star, is slated to return for a second season.

Deadline announced in March 2021 that the actor had begun filming season 2 in Australia. Zac paired up with wellness expert Darin Olien for the series, and the two search for “healthy, sustainable ways to live,” as fans know. The show earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host just months after the second season was announced.

“Wow! In July 2021, Zac wrote on social media, “Never expected this and so grateful.” “Thank you so much to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our little but mighty #downtoearth crew for making this program what it is.” Most importantly, thank you all for watching and loving D2E. This is intended for you.”

In July 2020, Netflix released Down To Earth, a documentary that followed the Hollywood star on his voyage around the world. Zac’s appearance in the 10-episode season made headlines at the time.

One fan wrote on Twitter at the time, “Zac Efron’s new Netflix show is out and he looks like an absolute SNACK.” “I saw Down to Earth with my grandmother last night, and all she could speak about was Zac Efron’s eyes,” another commented.

“Watch the Zac Efron Netflix show because it has an important message but mostly because Zac Efron,” a third person said.

There’s plenty more Zac to come, and fans can get a sneak peek at what’s to come thanks to the show’s official Instagram account, which has been releasing behind-the-scenes photographs since filming began in March 2021.

Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, Zac and Darin will be confined to Australia in the following episodes, as opposed to traveling to numerous nations in the first season.

“He felt uncomfortable and anxious at first,” Darin said of Zac playing himself during an appearance on “The Genius Life” podcast in August 2020. “We had quite a few discussions about it.” But, at the end of the day, we simply enjoyed ourselves. We’d come away from every opportunity, every meeting, every sitting and learning along the way with real movement inside of ourselves.”

Even though the sustainable duo will be in one central area when the next season starts, they still have a lot to teach fans. Check out our slideshow to see what we know so far about Zac’s program Down to Earth’s second season.

When Will It Be Available On Netflix?

Season 2 of ‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’ is set to release on Netflix in 2022.

The series is becoming increasingly spectacular as a result of the numerous movies and programs that have been renewed. Netflix has already received a slew of renewals, including this documentary series. The release date has been updated, according to officials. The show’s release date has been set for 2022.

With the current state of the planet, it’s difficult to say when season 2 will be released.

‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’ Official Trailer:

Season 2 of ‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’ is presently in production, so we’ll have to make do with the season 1 trailer in the meantime.

Check out the trailer after the jump. Once we have the official trailer for season 2 of ‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron,’ we’ll update this page.

How many episodes will Zac Efron’s Down to Earth have?

Only eight episodes were released in the first season, which premiered on July 8, 2020. The episodes were named after Zac Efron and Darin Olien’s travel destinations. The duo explores the Amazon and its unique culture and cuisine in the final episode, “Iquitos.” Season 2 of this series is similarly likely to include 8 or fewer episodes, and the show has made no formal pronouncements about the episodes. Because the second season of the show will be set in Australia, we can expect the episode titles to be inspired by either the tribes or the locations they visit.

Stay tuned for more updates with alphanewscall!