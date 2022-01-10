Euphoria Season 3 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled? Check Here!

Season 2 of Euphoria hasn’t even begun yet (it begins on January 9!). How will we die-hard fans feel about it if there isn’t a third season?

Not at all! Do I want to be infused with an endless supply of binge-worthy adolescent drama and neon makeup looks? That’s for sure! Because I’m a sucker for it! It’s so fantastic, it’s ridiculous!

HBO has not yet announced whether or not Euphoria will get a third season. However, a third season seems like a no-brainer given how great Season 1 fared, and the anticipation for Season 2 is mounting. Here’s what we know thus far.

Euphoria Season 3 Release Date

On Sunday, January 9, at 9 p.m., the second season of Euphoria premieres on HBO, almost two years after Season 1 concluded. The pandemic is to blame for the delay: Season 2 of Euphoria began production in March 2020 when the COVID-19 crisis shut down all Hollywood projects, including Euphoria.

The Rue-centric episode “Trouble Don’t Last Always” debuted in December 2020. The Jules-centric episode “F—k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob” launched the following month to help bridge the gap between Season 1 and Season 2.

According to creator Sam Levinson, the production delay allowed him to concentrate on the plot rather than the commotion.

This f—ked-up year’s interval between Season 1 and Season 2 is, as Sam said to GQ in December 2020, “one of the few favorable side effects.” “It’s hard to write from the point of creative freedom when you know what people liked and didn’t like,” he explains.

It’s my goal that the program will continue to expand in whatever manner it does and that we can continue to explore and be interested and experiment.”

Euphoria Season 3 Cast

For the time being, we can safely assume that the regular suspects from the first two seasons of Euphoria will return for a third season: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, and Storm Reid, among others. There are some new faces in season 2, such Kelvin Harrison Jr., so it seems likely that we’ll see them again in season 3.

How soon can we expect to see new episodes?

The launch date for the third season of Stranger Things is still up in the air, so if you were expecting to mark your calendar with that information, you might have to wait a little longer.

Season 1 was released in June of last year, making the wait for season 2 almost TWO YEARS. We may blame Miss ‘Rona for the delay.

That said, the third season should be released much sooner if there isn’t another unforeseen, production-stopping global event (you best keep your fingers crossed!!). Just pray to the gods of HBO and hope for the best!