These are the best TV shows set in Sin City

Las Vegas, also commonly known around the world as Sin City, has been famed for several reasons. Many know it as the ‘Entertainment Capital of the World’ because of the shows and performances that continue to take place, while many know it for the bright lights and The Strip.

The Strip is perhaps one of the planet's most iconic roads, as it features numerous attractions and landmarks. There are various world-famous casinos dotted all along it, with many of them having been used as a source of inspiration for games.

While Las Vegas has been known for these things, it has also become a popular destination for TV shows to be based. But which shows can be considered to be the best to have been set in Sin City?

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Anthony E. Zuiker’s groundbreaking drama series CSI ran on CBS from 2000-2015, following a team of forensic scientists working at the Las Vegas Crime Lab as they tackled some of the city’s most challenging cases. Not only was the series captivating with its clever storytelling, but it also provided us with a realistic glimpse into the forensic science world – even giving birth to spinoffs like Miami and New York; more recently, a reboot version has also been created in Sin City called CSI: Las Vegas with some original cast members returning!

Las Vegas

Las Vegas was an NBC television series featuring Josh Duhamel and James Caan from 2003-2008 that followed Montecito Resort and Casino and its staff as they navigated its operations, accommodating different personalities, dealing with issues associated with running a top-tier hotel, while dealing with all that comes with running one. Critics lauded its unique setting, strong cast, and humorous yet suspenseful storytelling; praise was lavished upon it throughout its run.

Vegas

Set in the 1960s, Vegas was a drama series that aired on CBS from 2012-2013. The show starred Dennis Quaid as Sheriff Ralph Lamb, a man with a strong sense of justice, as he fights to keep peace in Las Vegas during a time of immense change and growth. The show captured the feel of Las Vegas in the early years and the challenges the city faced during that time – everything from political corruption to organized crime.

The Cleaning Lady

One of FOX’s newest shows to have been created that features Sin City as its main location, The Cleaning Lady is a crime drama that features an all-too-common story that many immigrants can often find themselves in. Thony De La Rosa is a Cambodian-Filipino surgeon who had to move to Las Vegas to get her son the life-saving treatment he needed. However, after her visa expires, she finds herself having to hide from the law, which leads her to having to try and find a way to provide for her family. This is where she becomes a cleaning lady for a criminal organization, as she must clean the mess they leave behind.