Who is Mia Khalifa’s Boyfriend Jhay Cortez? All About Mia Khalifa’s Boyfriend

Mia Khalifa is one of the astoundingly hottest former adult film stars who is now a social media influencer and webcam model who has hordes of fans across the globe. Now the latest news related to Mia Khalifa is about her new dating life and news related to it is circulating all over the internet. Let us see who is the new boyfriend of Mia Khalifa.

Who is Mia Khalifa Boyfriend Jhay Cortez?

Jhay Cortez is an utterly amazing Puerto Rican singer who was born on April 9, 1993. The real name of the charming musician is Jesus Manuel Nieves Cortez. He grew up on the outskirts of New Jersey, although he was born in Puerto Rico. So, because of his moving to New Jersey, he could handle both English and Spanish.

Jhay Cortez stepped into the industry at the very young age of eleven when he began writing his own style of music, after that at the age of sixteen he stepped into his career, and at the age of 22, he became deeply involved with the industry. Jhay Cortez began writing his songs, especially for Tito El Bambino. One of the songwriters, Jhay Cortex, was featured on the Latin Grammy-winning album Invincible.

Jhay Cortez began to sing for the pop group in 2013. He has sung for the riveting Latin pop group named Stereo 4. The Latin group was a heterogeneous group of four different voices. The four different voices in the band include Jafet Cortes, Eduardo Esteras, Ruben China, and Jhay Cortez. After three years with the group, Jhay Cortez made his enrapturing debut as a soloist.

Struggling through the way down to conquer his dreams, Jhay Cortez with his ardent passion to conquer his dreams, eventually, in 2019, he rose to prominence. The first album of Jhay Cortez was named Famous. This single piece surprisingly debuted on the Billboard 200 list and was certified triple platinum.

After having this great success he decided to release another song in the following year along with Bad Bunny. The song quite surprisingly hit the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 list. Having massive success in the industry within the blink of an eye Jhay Cortez was eventually developing a concrete career in the industry. So with his passion and determination, he utilized most of the opportunities that came his way and took advantage of them before it slips away. So even though he had to struggle in the initial stage of developing his career, he has achieved hordes of fans across the globe.

After having a successful hit with Bad Bunny, in 2021, Jhay Cortez and Bunny made another performance that was worth mentioning at the Grammys award event. The net worth of this riveting star is estimated at $1.5 million. As per sources, Jhay Cortez has made his wealth from songwriting. Over the last few years, the wind was positive for Jhay Cortez’s career and he just rose to prominence within the blink of an eye. So his wealth increased more than he anticipated. So having a sudden shift in his career, many golden opportunities are avidly waiting for him over the course of years including Coca-Cola Flow Fest in Mexico, and Lollapalooza in Argentina. The estimated net worth of Mia Khalifa is around $3 million. As we all know Mia Khalifa is most famously known as a former adult star, and now she is into webcam modeling and social media personality.

Also Read Who Is Pete Davidson Girlfriend Now? Who Is the Supermodel Pete Davidson Dating Now?

Who is Joaquim Valente? Gisele Bundchen’s New Boyfriend

How Long Have Been Jhay Cortez and Mia Khalifa Dating

The rumors began to spread in the early summer of 2021 after a video that was shared on YouTube went viral. In the video, both of them were cuddling together and happily singing one of Jhay Cortez’s songs. The rumor further got asserted when Mia Khalifa joined Jhay Cortez in an event at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico, where both of the lovebirds danced together around the stage, and following the dance, they kissed passionately. The photos of that event were posted by both of the lovebirds on their respective Instagram accounts.

After giving ways to presume that they both are in a relationship, both Mia Khalifa and Jhay Cortez decided to make it official. So they decided to confirm their relationship by posting photos of them together on November 5, 2021.

Jhay Cortez posted a photo of where two of them in a car where they are kissing passionately over and over again. He captioned it in his mother tongue and the translated version reads “The pressure is not me, it is her”. Whereas Mia Khalifa on the other hand posted a series of photos in which one of them is a photo of Jhay and her together. The translated version of her caption says “I follow you”.

So they have been together since 2021 and still they are together as a cute couple. The dating rumors were all over the internet and now they have confirmed it for November 5, 2021. It was totally a piece of expected news and people were in anticipation of the confirmation from their side.