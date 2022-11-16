Menu
Search
Search

Chloë Grace Moretz Reflects...

The Carrie and the Kick-Ass star, Chloe Grace Moretz, recently disclosed the darkness...

Who Is Ryan Grantham’s...

In the Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor, Ryan Grantham has been sentenced...

Who Is Maryka? About...

What are we getting to hear these days? Is Adam Levine cheating on...

Renowned American Jazz Organist...

Joey Defrancesco, the munificent Jazz Organist, saxophonist, and trumpeter of America died on...
HomeNewsWho Is Pete...

Who Is Pete Davidson Girlfriend Now? Who Is the Supermodel Pete Davidson Dating Now?

Written by Linda Crystal
Estimated reading time: 5 minutes
pete davidson emily ratajkowski

The former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has been making headlines over and again regarding his love life after a famous split with ex-Kim Kardashian. After much speculation about who Pete Davidson would be dating, we are finally here with the enthralling answer which is model Emily Ratajkowski.

Is Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Dating?

pete davidson emily ratajkowski

The words on the street have been pouring with different names over the past few names, but Pete landed before the newly single, Emrata. The claim gained attraction when an Instagram celebrity gossip account, Deuxmoi, uploaded a snap where the two were spotted together. The duo was getting cozy on a night out in New York, and they were looking adorable standing next to each other.

Many Instagram users were astounded to see Emrata and Pete Davidson holding hands and as per Deuxmoi, “his hands were all over her,” implying they were definitely “hooking up.” Though the sighting must be believed with a grain of salt, Pete and Emrata as a couple do make sense.

As for Emrata, she recently filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear McClard, her ex-husband, in July 2022, after he allegedly cheated on her. They married in 2018 and currently have a son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, 2.

pete davidson emily ratajkowski

Prior to this, Emily Ratajkowski was said to be in a relationship with the Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt, but they totally denied the rumor with an insider admitting they had spent some time together, but all they have is friendship, and apparently back then, none of them were looking for anything serious as both of them had a lot of things running on the background.

Meanwhile, Davidson split up with ex-Kim Kardashian in Aug. 2022. Amidst rumors claiming the two were rekindling their romance, he has kind of confirmed that they have a movie on and no hopes were still hanging in their past relationship.

Currently, Pete is urging his fans to have a deep look into his ex-girlfriends’ list which includes some biggest names in Hollywood like Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande other than Kim Kardashian. He seriously had a preference for famous women irrespective of their age.

The comedian initially dated Carly Aquilio in 2015. Although things didn’t go as planned, he definitely left a great impression on her as she took her valuable time to pen down a text when Pete was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018. She said:

“I know I am the 9 billionth person to message you today, but…I can’t.” However, things seem too late with Aquilio as they never reconciled after his engagement was broken.

Also Read Jay Leno Burns: Jay Leno In Burns Ward After Garage Fire

Who is Joaquim Valente? Gisele Bundchen’s New Boyfriend

But before the engagement, he was in a long-term relationship with Cazzie David, daughter of comedian Larry David. Davidson and Cazzie started dating in May 2016, and they instantly bonded well. Unfortunately, two years later he announced that had broken up.

“We are not together now,” Pete told Complex. She is a “very talented girl,” and apparently “she will be fine, I think she will be okay.”

pete davidson emily ratajkowski

She eventually opened up about the breakup in 2020, in her essay, ‘No One Asked for This Where she recollected her mental health condition when Pete split up with her a day before revealing that he was in a relationship with Ariana Grande. But slowly, she recovered from the heartbreak and fortunately, they are good friends now.

All this while, Pete was holding Grande’s hands and relishing the moments leaving his fans perplexed. It was his relationship with Grande that shocked literally each one of his fans. They opened up about their relationship and published it in May 2018 after Pete officially broke up with Cazzie.

It only felt like a split second, but the next news was that Pete and Grande were engaged. Just like how fast their relationships jump-started, they also came to an end even more rapidly. Simply put, the two only spent roughly 5 months together. He neatly moved on from Grande by quickly covering up his neck tattoo which was originally inspired by the 7 Rings singer.

After the popular split, Pete spent no time thinking badly about his broken engagement, instead, he simply moved on with Kate Beckinsale. They have an interesting 20-years-age-gap, but still, together they rocked. Ostensibly, they sparked romance back in Jan. 2019 at Golden Globes’ after-party. The rumors were confirmed when the pair made out at a New York Rangers Game in March. But the love story didn’t last any longer as it was said that Pete walks with his heart on his sleeve.

Apart from all these beauties, he has also been with Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Olivia O’Brien, and Phoebe Dynevor. However, right now, Pete’s name is linked with Emrata and the two have not so far given any confirmation.

Load more

Get notified whenever we post something new!

Continue reading

Linda Crystal -
News

Denise Richards Road Rage Incident: Did Anything Happen to Denise Richards and Husband Aaron Phypers?

Actress Denise Richard,s vehicle was shot at, in what was identified as a road rage incident. The unfortunate incident took place in Los Angeles on November 14, Monday. The ‘Starship Trooper" star was on her way to Popsicle Studio...
Linda Crystal -
News

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 10

The much anticipated season ten of The Curse of Oak Island has been released on November 15, 2022. This is one of the highly acknowledged real-life series with hordes of fans across the globe. So as per sources, the...
Linda Crystal -
News

Leslie Jordan Net Worth – How Much Does He Makes From His Career?

Famed character actor and social media sensation Leslie Jordan passed away in a fatal car crash in Los Angeles on October 24. The accident is said to have happened following a medical emergency that caused his BMW to slam...

Stay Connected. Stay Informed

Explore Categories

Who we are

Head Quarters

  • 141 Boston St
  • Boston
  • MA 02125
  • United States
  • Telephone Number : 617-368-6084
  • Mobile Number : +18339612069
  • E-Mail : info@alphanewscall.com

About US

  • Alpha News Call is Massachusetts’ foremost entertainment news magazine. As the name suggests, we strive constantly to be the “alpha” or the “first” when it comes to breaking news stories in entertainment. With a dedicated and passionate crop of popular entertainment news journalists on our roster, we excel in bringing you interesting stories from the world of movies, TV shows, web series, games, music, celebrity gossip, and more.
Copyright © 2022 Alpha News Call | All Rights Reserved