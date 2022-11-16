The former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has been making headlines over and again regarding his love life after a famous split with ex-Kim Kardashian. After much speculation about who Pete Davidson would be dating, we are finally here with the enthralling answer which is model Emily Ratajkowski.

Is Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Dating?

The words on the street have been pouring with different names over the past few names, but Pete landed before the newly single, Emrata. The claim gained attraction when an Instagram celebrity gossip account, Deuxmoi, uploaded a snap where the two were spotted together. The duo was getting cozy on a night out in New York, and they were looking adorable standing next to each other.

Many Instagram users were astounded to see Emrata and Pete Davidson holding hands and as per Deuxmoi, “his hands were all over her,” implying they were definitely “hooking up.” Though the sighting must be believed with a grain of salt, Pete and Emrata as a couple do make sense.

As for Emrata, she recently filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear McClard, her ex-husband, in July 2022, after he allegedly cheated on her. They married in 2018 and currently have a son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, 2.

Prior to this, Emily Ratajkowski was said to be in a relationship with the Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt, but they totally denied the rumor with an insider admitting they had spent some time together, but all they have is friendship, and apparently back then, none of them were looking for anything serious as both of them had a lot of things running on the background.

Meanwhile, Davidson split up with ex-Kim Kardashian in Aug. 2022. Amidst rumors claiming the two were rekindling their romance, he has kind of confirmed that they have a movie on and no hopes were still hanging in their past relationship.

Currently, Pete is urging his fans to have a deep look into his ex-girlfriends’ list which includes some biggest names in Hollywood like Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande other than Kim Kardashian. He seriously had a preference for famous women irrespective of their age.

The comedian initially dated Carly Aquilio in 2015. Although things didn’t go as planned, he definitely left a great impression on her as she took her valuable time to pen down a text when Pete was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018. She said:

“I know I am the 9 billionth person to message you today, but…I can’t.” However, things seem too late with Aquilio as they never reconciled after his engagement was broken.

But before the engagement, he was in a long-term relationship with Cazzie David, daughter of comedian Larry David. Davidson and Cazzie started dating in May 2016, and they instantly bonded well. Unfortunately, two years later he announced that had broken up.

“We are not together now,” Pete told Complex. She is a “very talented girl,” and apparently “she will be fine, I think she will be okay.”

She eventually opened up about the breakup in 2020, in her essay, ‘No One Asked for This Where she recollected her mental health condition when Pete split up with her a day before revealing that he was in a relationship with Ariana Grande. But slowly, she recovered from the heartbreak and fortunately, they are good friends now.

All this while, Pete was holding Grande’s hands and relishing the moments leaving his fans perplexed. It was his relationship with Grande that shocked literally each one of his fans. They opened up about their relationship and published it in May 2018 after Pete officially broke up with Cazzie.

It only felt like a split second, but the next news was that Pete and Grande were engaged. Just like how fast their relationships jump-started, they also came to an end even more rapidly. Simply put, the two only spent roughly 5 months together. He neatly moved on from Grande by quickly covering up his neck tattoo which was originally inspired by the 7 Rings singer.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly now dating 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/RF1jHpj09T — RapTV (@Rap) November 14, 2022

After the popular split, Pete spent no time thinking badly about his broken engagement, instead, he simply moved on with Kate Beckinsale. They have an interesting 20-years-age-gap, but still, together they rocked. Ostensibly, they sparked romance back in Jan. 2019 at Golden Globes’ after-party. The rumors were confirmed when the pair made out at a New York Rangers Game in March. But the love story didn’t last any longer as it was said that Pete walks with his heart on his sleeve.

Apart from all these beauties, he has also been with Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Olivia O’Brien, and Phoebe Dynevor. However, right now, Pete’s name is linked with Emrata and the two have not so far given any confirmation.