Who is Gerard Pique? Shakira Takes Aim At Her Ex In A BZRP Music Session

Shakira, the global powerhouse of energy and enthusiasm unleashed her pent-up emotions through powerful words which were absolutely like knives at one’s chest. The latest BZRP music session became a perfect stage for the versatile singer to express her innermost feelings when it comes to her past relationship with Gerard Pique. Let us have a deep look at it and learn more about it.

Shakira Takes Aim At Gerard Pique In BZRP Music Sessions

To state the truth, the real fans who were avidly waiting for this massive medley of the visual feast weren’t sure to expect what was waiting for them with this latest edition of the music session, as the latest one was a great collaboration between Bizarapp and artists like Nicky Jam, Paulo Londra Residente, and Snow Tha Product. They rap over an invigorating unique beat.

Shakira actually didn’t rap it really sounded like a therapy session that happened between Biza and his effulgent star. When she gets the chance to vent out her repressed emotions she does not try to hold back her vociferous words and blurted out aiming at this soccer star Gerard Pique.

“A wolf like me doesn’t have time for novices like you/ I was too much for you, that’s why you are now with someone more like yourself. You left me the in-laws as my neighbors, media outlets at my door, and in debt with the treasury. / you thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in”.

Shakira, blatantly recites these lyrics over a futuristic pop-electronic beat and tried to pause at the end, and gave a clear-cut emphasis on the word ‘Pique’ in the Spanish word ‘Salpique’, thereby giving sheer look at her ex.

Shakira was devastated by her separation from her long-term partner Gerard Pique, who is also the father of her children. She quoted a heartfelt message in the new year that if the wounds are still wide open in this new year, as time heals every wound, it has a surgeon’s hands that will clearly make every deep wound heal. Through her, words, the pain, the disappointment, and the frustration were explicit as how much she was affected by the betrayal.

Who is Gerard Pique?

Gerard Pique Bernabeu is a powerful Spanish former professional footballer who played as a center-back and is considered the best defender of his time. He was born on February 2, 1987, in Barcelona, Spain. He was born to Joan and Montserrat where his father was a businessman and his mother was the director of a hospital in Spain.

Gerard Pique was a deadly talented and promising student at La Masia and back in 2004 he joined Manchester United and had to return to Barcelona in 2008. Gerard Pique is one of the four players to win the UEFA Champions League two years in a row. The other three players include Marcel Desailly, Paulo Sousa, and Samuel Eto’o.

Gerard Pique got the chance to represent Spain 102 times and he debuted on February 11, 2009. In spite of having a remarkable career, Gerard Pique decided to retire from the national team soon after his 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Shakira Divulges The Reason For Her Split From Gerard Pique

Shakira has openly talked about her separation from her ex-partner and the news was confirmed back in June, which left a cataclysmic hole in her heart. She was so involved and deeply in love with him and all she wanted was a partner to be there for her.

As trite and frivolous as it may sound, Shakira said that Gerard Pique wanted Shakira, who is undeniably one of the most famous and highly accomplished singers in the industry to “sacrifice” her steep soaring career for the sake of her family. She was asked by Gerard to self-abnegate her profoundly wonderful career and when she told him to do the same for her children he refused to do so.

Gerard Pique and Shakira were indeed one of the most highly acknowledged and celebrated couples in the industry. The two met back in 2010 on the set of Waka Waka and the relationship grew faster than they anticipated. So after living together for eleven years and having two children, things finally turned pretty south and they had to part ways.

Shakira said he was being unfaithful to her and beyond that, he did not put the same effort to make their relationship work out when they had a family together, two children together.

Before her son was born Shakira was living a ‘nomadic life’ where she was constantly traveling through Columbia, the US, and Spain. But when she became a mother her life altogether took a different diversion and even had to breastfeed him on her sets. But when her son had to go to school she understood that she had to slow down her pace and be there for her family.

So deep inside she knew that she had to slow down and plant her roots in Barcelona. Because neither of them had to leave their career behind for the sake of family and Shakira even decided to make it happen. But her sacrifice in the name of love and family was not worth it because Gerard Pique was not a man who deserved her love in the first place. So she had to accept the reality and move on with her life and children.

