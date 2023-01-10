Shemar Moore girlfriend Jesiree Dizon is in the spotlight after the Criminal Minds alum revealed that he is going to embrace fatherhood soon and he shared this piece of great news on January 7, 2023, on his Instagram handle. Even though Shemar Moore has managed to swoon famous women in his life over a decade, people are avidly curious to know more about his lady love, and who is soon going to be the mother of his child.

So let us have a brief look at who is this long-term young lady in Shamer Moore’s life.

Who Is Shamer Moore Girlfriend?

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend and soon-to-be mother of his child is Jesiree Dizon. She is one of the best actresses who is best acknowledged for her roles in Hawaii five-0, True Blood, and CSI: NY.

She is also working as a prolific model and was born on August 29, 1983. She is now in her thirty-nine and is living a good life altogether with Shemar Moore. As of now, it is pretty obscure when the duo started dating. Moreover, as we dive deeper, we could learn that Shemar Moore’s Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon is already a mother of two children named Kaiden and Charlie.

More details regarding her family or early life is not quite in handy, and how long the duo has been together and more about it is unknown as they have maintained a low profile about their dating life.

As we all know Shemar Moore has had his share of past relationships with beautiful celebrities including, Anabella Acosta, Halle Berry, and Toni Braxton. But he never took an effort to make any of his relationships to the next level because he has revealed that his constricting work schedule made him not shoulder any kind of heavy responsibilities at that time.

But now he is ready and well prepared to embrace the role of a great father, a different horizon where his life is heading and he is pretty much content that he chose Jesiree Dizon to be the mother of his child, as she is the effulgent star that gave Shemar illuminating insights about dimensions of life.

Shemar Moore’s Girlfriend Jesiree shared her concern about her third pregnancy and admitted that she is actually wishing for a baby girl. She already has a beautiful baby girl sharing with her ex-partner Stephen Bishop.

Shemar Moore’s Girlfriend, Jesiree is Pregnant With his first child

Shemar Moore is thrilled to bits and he announced this great piece of news on January 9, 2023. He was undeniably in a stage of euphoria and shared a cute video clip he captioned “Mama’s smiling from heaven. Miracles happen. Here comes the best part of my life”.

In the video, he added that his first child is a baby girl and he even named her before her arrival as Frankie. Shemar had once told how fond is he of children and he likes boy babies and he would be crazy enough to wish for ten boys like him. But also he wants a baby girl so that he could have another one too because kids are immeasurably adorable.

Meanwhile, Shemar asserted how happy and special his day is, and said “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies. Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore is going to find out if he is going to be a daddy to a little girl or a little boy”. With a deeply perforated heart, he paid his tribute to his livable mother and said she is still a part of his life and his family’s.

After that, we could see in the video a helicopter flying over the huge bash, and plenty of balloons and teddy bears colored pink are dangling in the air thereby they intend to reveal that they are about to welcome a baby girl, and Jesiree is due February 8, 2023.

As every parent on this planet, they both also wished for a healthy baby and whether it’s a girl or boy, they would have embraced it by gathering all the love from the world. Both of the couples said that they want their child to be in perfect health, with ten fingers and ten toes, and moreover, they admitted they are deep inside wishing for a baby girl and by the grace of love they are going to be the best parents to a beautiful girl.

Shemar Moore and his hard work to make his career steep are absolutely inspiring and his role as sergeant II in S.W.A.T made him an accomplished actor by all means. Shemar Moore has reached his fifties and by this age, he has been the recipient of umpteen awards and nominations. For his remarkable work in Criminal Minds, he was nominated for the People’s choice awards in 2016.

