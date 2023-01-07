Alba Baptista is a well-known and beautiful young Portuguese actress who made her acting debut in her native language and slowly expanded her wings to other territories. Lately, in spite of her well-known acting career, she has been in the spotlight for quite a long when her name was juxtaposed with Sexiest Man Alive on earth 2022, Chris Evans.

Her name is dangling over the internet for over a year and people are brutally curious to know more about her. So let us have an exhaustive look at more about this Portuguese actress Alba Baptista.

Who is Alba Baptista?

Alba Baptista is a wonderful Portuguese actress who has been in the spotlight for over a year as she is currently the cute girlfriend of Chris Evans. She initially started her acting career by acting in the series Jardins Proibidos, a series in her native language.

Her performance in multiple Portuguese series and films including, A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criacao, and Jogo Duplo really gave her the free entry pass to extend her talents into Hollywood. Her English language debut was with the series Warrior Nun from 2020 to 2022, a Netflix series that really made her entry into Hollywood indeed remarkable.

How Tall Is Alba Baptista?

She is one of the most beautiful and immensely talented actresses who hails from Portugal. She has sustained her sculpted attractive body by maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle. Her height is estimated at 159.4 centimeters and she weighs around 55 kilograms.

Alba Baptista Age

Alba Baptista was born on July 10, 1997, on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal. As of 2022, she would have reached her dynamic and vibrant age of twenty-five. By the age of twenty-five, she has managed to make her name resonate in the huge industry with many facts. She is now heading to venture into many projects that would make her career even steeper.

Alba Baptista Personal Life

Though Alba Baptista’s past personal life is not revealed to the world, now she is in the spotlight for over one year, as she is dating Hollywood’s most handsome and immensely talented actor Chris Evans. Rumors started to accumulate over the internet when the two started following each other on Instagram.

Later they were spotted together in many places and rumors started to spread like a hurricane. But none of them confirmed their relationship status, until January 6, 2023. Chris Evans shared a video on his Instagram where the two of them played pranks on each other and within the blink of an eye the Instagram story has been viral. So Alba Baptista is currently in a relationship with Chris Evans for over a year and they are leading a serene merrier life together.

Alba Baptista Net Worth

Since she has not acted in a plethora of movies, the series, and movies that she got would make her wealth suffice. As per reports, Alba Baptista has a handful of wealth estimated at $1 Million. Much of her wealth is acquired from her acting career and whether she is into other business ventures or brand endorsements is unknown.

Career History Of Alba Baptista

As per sources, Alba Baptista started her acting career at the young age of sixteen. She appeared in a short film initially at the starting days of her career and her acting in the short film Miami made her the recipient of the Best Actress Award during the festival Iberico de Cine.

Later after receiving the award, Alba Baptista happened to star in a Portuguese series titled A Criacao and her telenovels including A Impostora and Jogo Duplo really made a remarkable place in the industry.

So after these series and telenovels, Alba Baptista made her career concrete in Portugal and she is well-acknowledged for her three riveting roles in popular Portuguese series. Her chance to appear in these popular series really made her one of the most astounding actresses in Portuguese.

Who Are The Parents Of Alba Baptista?

Alba Baptista really tried to make her personal and family details under wraps and with a strenuous effort we could finally extract the information about who are her parents. As per reports, Luiz Baptista is her father and Elsa Baptista is her mother.

More information regarding both of them are quite unknown and the only petite piece of information is that her father was an engineer who hailed from Rio de Janeiro and her mother worked as a translator.

The two major movies she appeared in include, Caminhos Magnetykos and Equinocio, Patrick, and Fatima made her career as an actress concrete. Her debut into Hollywood through the series Warrior Nun made her entry remarkable. Recently in 2022, Alba Baptista appeared in Mrs.Harris Goes to Paris.

