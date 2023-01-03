Is Sophia Hutchins Transgender? Her Gender Revealed

Sophia Hutchins entered the limelight when she was cordially invited to Caitlyn Jenner’s reality TV show. Since no introduction is needed for Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins is a model, social media personality, and compelling celebrity manager. People across the country are very much keen to know more about Sophia Hutchins, her gender identity, and her relationship with Caitlyn.

So let us have a brief look at who is Sophia Hutchins.

Who Is Sophia Hutchins?

Sophia Hutchin is the most appealing chief executive officer of a sunscreen company and an amazing social media personality. As per sources, Sophia Hutchins serves a former junior analyst in an Endowment Investment Agency and she is highly acknowledged for her television appearance, a documentary-styled show titled I am Cait back in 2015. The show really made its audiences aghast as it demonstrated the transition of Bruce Jenner into Caitlyn Jenner.

Before the series of shows was discontinued it ran for two years and after the show, Sophia Hutchins was into other television shows like Good Morning Britain, Loose Women, Lorraine, I am a celebrity, and Get Me Out of Here. she has passionately served to “promote equality and combat discrimination by providing grants to multiple organizations that empower and improve the lives of transgender people across the globe”.

Is Sophia Hutchins Transgender?

When it comes to what her gender identity is, yes Sophia Hutchins has now transformed herself into a female. When it comes to her journey of transformation, Sophia has vehemently said that how Caitlyn Jenner’s efforts and journey have inspired her to the core to make her own.

Sophia Hutchins said that she has always wondered whether she needs to transition or accept how she is. When she was at the age of five, her gender dysphoria began and constantly felt that she is trapped in her own body, which is wrong. Mentally she just craves to be a woman and when she sees herself, her body is not matching what her mind wanted.

She was in an incessant pursuit to know more about her body and mind and in an interview, she said “I never thought a lot about doing it until I got into college because I was able to break away from my family and started to establish my own identity. College gave me the time to deal with a lot of issues that had always been there”.

So after the realization, without a change of heart, Sophia Hutchins decided to transition from one to another. Her perspicacity and shrewdness became illuminating insights at the end of the tunnel and she commenced transitioning when she was studying at Pepperdine University.

How Old Is Sophia Hutchins?

Sophia Hutchins was born on May 6th, 1997 and as of 2022, she is at her dynamic age of twenty-five. Sophia Hutchins was born on the outskirts of Bellevue, Washington. More details about her personal life are quite unknown.

Scott Hutchins To Sophia Hutchins

Before making the strong decision to change herself Sophia was Scott. The journey to make our natural body into something that we wanted is way beyond one’s comprehension. To have the conviction to leave the part of ourselves and embrace our true self is something a big step to make. So when Scott Hutchin decided to follow his mind and to make his body as he desired, the journey was way too tough.

She attended the conservative Pepperdine University just before she made her decision to have the transition. She had her transition back in December 2016 and before she drop out and resigned from her college she was the class president at that time. Sophie Hutchins often vociferously stated how the transition of Caitlyn Jenner was a great inspiration for her. So after overcoming the fear and confusion, finally Scott Hutchins became Sophie Hitchins.

Is Sophia Hutchins In A Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner?

No, they are absolutely not in a relationship and they are only friends. Albeit the many years of rumor that they both are in a relationship together, Sophia said that they both are in a parental kind of relationship.

Sophie Hutchins said, “ there is no hanky panky. I feel like I have been saying that for the past five years. I feel blessed that we are able to work together”. Sophie often said about her parental relationship with Caitlyn and they are not in pursuit of making their current relationship spoil into partners.

When we look at Caitlyn Jenner, was born Bruce Jenner in 1949. She is one of the prominent American Television personalities who is in her seventies and an amazing retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete. Caitlyn Jenner has six children along with his three wives and she has her own TV show titled I Am Cait.

So the journey toward asserting one’s gender identity by undergoing a long process of surgery and confronting the world with a new sense of belongingness is one of the great battles that one ever had to do.

