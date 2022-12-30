Who Is The Wife Of Pele, Marcia Aoki? The Complete History Of Pele’s Relationships

Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was born in Brazil in 1940. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players in history, and his career spanned more than two decades. Pele was married twice and had several children, and his personal relationships played a significant role in his life and career.

Pele’s first marriage was to Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi, whom he married in 1966. The couple had three children together, and Pele credited Rosemeri with helping him to balance his career and personal life. However, the marriage ended in divorce in 1982, and Pele later married his second wife, Assíria Lemos Seixas. The couple had two children together, and Pele described Assíria as a “tremendous support” to him throughout his career.

Pele also had several other children from previous relationships, and he was known to be a devoted father. He often spoke about the importance of family and the role that his children played in his life. Pele was also known to be close to his parents, and he credited them with helping him to achieve success in his career.

In addition to his family relationships, Pele also had close friendships with several other soccer players. He was known to be close to fellow Brazilian soccer legend, Garrincha, and the two were often described as inseparable. Pele was also close to many other soccer players throughout his career, and he maintained close relationships with many of them even after his retirement.

Overall, Pele’s personal relationships played a significant role in his life and career. He was known to be a devoted husband and father, and he valued the support and love of his family and friends. His relationships with his family and friends helped to shape him as a person and as a soccer player, and they played a major role in his success and legacy.

Here we describe about three ladies who he married and who played a major role in his life

Marcia Aoki (2016 – 2022)

Marcia Aoki is a Brazilian lawyer and businesswoman who has been married to legendary soccer player Pele for over two decades. Despite being in the public eye for many years, Aoki has managed to maintain a relatively low profile, rarely granting interviews or speaking about her personal life. However, her dedication to her family and her successful career make her a role model for many women in Brazil and around the world.

Born in Sao Paulo in 1952, Aoki grew up in a middle-class family and received a quality education. She attended the University of Sao Paulo, where she studied law, and later received a master’s degree in business administration. After completing her education, Aoki began working as a lawyer, focusing on corporate and tax law. She quickly gained a reputation as an intelligent and dedicated professional and was soon offered a position as a partner in a prestigious law firm in Sao Paulo.

Aoki’s career was on the rise when she met Pele, who was already a world-famous soccer player at the time. The two fell in love and were married in 1996, at a ceremony that was attended by celebrities and dignitaries from around the world. Despite being married to one of the most famous athletes in the world, Aoki has always kept a low profile and has rarely spoken about her relationship with Pele in public.

Despite being in the public eye, Wife Of Pele Aoki has always remained focused on her career and her family. She has continued to work as a lawyer and businesswoman and has also served on the board of directors for several major companies in Brazil. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Aoki is also known for her charitable work and her dedication to her family. She and Pele have three children together, and Aoki is known for being a loving and supportive mother.

In addition to her professional and family commitments, Aoki is also involved in a number of philanthropic projects. She has supported several charities and non-profit organizations over the years, including organizations that work to improve the lives of children and families in need. Aoki is also active in environmental causes and has worked with organizations that promote sustainable development and environmental conservation.

Despite her many commitments, Aoki has always balanced her personal and professional life. Wife Of Pele, Marcia Aoki has been able to juggle the demands of her career, her family, and her philanthropic work, and has always maintained a sense of calm and poise in the face of challenges. This ability to balance multiple priorities is one of the things that makes Aoki such a successful and respected figure in Brazil and around the world.

Despite her success, Aoki has always remained humble and grounded. She has never let her fame or her husband’s fame go to her head and has always remained focused on her work and her family. This down-to-earth attitude has endeared Aoki to many people in Brazil and around the world, and has helped to make her a role model for women everywhere.

As a lawyer, businesswoman, and philanthropist, Marcia Aoki is a truly remarkable woman. Her dedication to her family, her career, and her charitable causes is truly inspiring, and Wife Of Pele Marcia Aoki is a role model for women everywhere. Whether she is working as a lawyer, caring for her family, or supporting charitable causes, Aoki always approaches her responsibilities with intelligence, dedication, and grace. This is what makes her such a respected and admired figure in Brazil and around the world.

Assíria Lemos Seixas (Assíria Nascimento) (1992 – 2008)

Pele married gospel singer and psychologist Assíria Lemos Seixas in 1992. A twin, Joshua, and Celeste, were born to the couple in 1996. There is little information about this relationship either, but the couple divorced in 2008.

Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi (1966 – 1988)

Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi, also known as Rose Cholbi, was the ex-wife of soccer legend Pele. Although she may not be as well-known as her ex-husband, Cholbi played an important role in his life and had a successful career of her own.

Cholbi and Pele met in the 1960s and were married in 1966. They had two children together, a son named Edson Arantes do Nascimento Jr. and a daughter named Jennifer. However, their marriage was short-lived and they divorced in 1982.

Despite the end of their marriage, Cholbi and Pele remained close and continued to co-parent their children. Cholbi has remained out of the public eye for the most part, but has been spotted supporting Pele at various events over the years.

Aside from her relationship with Pele, Cholbi has had a successful career of her own. She is a former model and television host, and has worked on various projects in the entertainment industry.

In the 1980s, Cholbi hosted a popular television show in Brazil called “Fantastico,” which was a variety show that featured interviews with celebrities and performances by popular musicians. She also hosted the Brazilian version of “The Price is Right,” called “O Preco Certo.”

Cholbi has also worked as a model, appearing in various fashion campaigns and editorials. She has graced the covers of numerous magazines, including Vogue Brazil and Marie Claire Brazil.

In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Cholbi is also known for her philanthropic efforts. She has been involved in various charitable organizations, including the Brazilian Association of Assistive Technology and the Brazilian Association of Cerebral Palsy.

Despite their divorce, Cholbi and Pele have remained close and have continued to co-parent their children. They have been spotted together at various events, including the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where Pele was an ambassador for the tournament.

Cholbi has also been supportive of Pele’s career, attending his induction into the Brazilian Soccer Hall of Fame in 1998 and the opening of the Pele Museum in Santos, Brazil in 2010.

Despite her private nature, Cholbi has opened up about her relationship with Pele in interviews over the years. In a 2012 interview with Brazilian magazine Caras, Cholbi spoke about the end of their marriage and how they were able to remain friends.

“We had a beautiful relationship and we were very much in love,” Cholbi said. “But unfortunately, things didn’t work out and we had to separate. It was a difficult time, but we were able to maintain a good relationship and be good friends.”

To understand the roles of the womens mentioned above, we are also briefing pele’s professional career below;

Pele is widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players in history, and his career spanned more than two decades. He was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Brazil in 1940, and began playing soccer at a young age. Pele started his professional career in 1956 with the Brazilian club Santos, and quickly made a name for himself with his skill, speed, and scoring ability. He was just 16 years old when he made his debut for Santos, and he quickly became one of the team’s top players.

Over the next few years, Pele established himself as one of the world’s best players, leading Santos to numerous titles and victories. In 1958, he helped the team win the Brazilian Championship, and in 1962 he led them to victory in the Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the European Champions League. Pele was also a key member of the Brazilian national team and played in three World Cups for his country.

In 1958, Pele was just 18 years old when he helped lead Brazil to its first-ever World Cup victory. He scored six goals in the tournament, including two in the final against Sweden, and was named the tournament’s best player. Pele’s performance in the 1958 World Cup cemented his status as one of the best players in the world, and he became a national hero in Brazil.

Pele continued to excel at the club level throughout the 1960s, leading Santos to numerous titles and victories. In 1963, he helped the team win the Intercontinental Cup, a competition that pitted the European and South American champions against each other. Pele was also named the South American Footballer of the Year three times during this period, and he was widely regarded as the best player in the world.

Pele’s career reached new heights in 1970, when he helped lead Brazil to its third World Cup victory. He scored four goals in the tournament, and was once again named the best player. After the tournament, Pele announced that he would retire from international soccer, but he continued to play for Santos until 1974.

In 1975, Pele made a surprising comeback to professional soccer when he signed with the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League (NASL). He played for the Cosmos for four seasons, and helped popularize the sport in the United States. Pele was also a key member of the Cosmos team that won the NASL championship in 1977, and he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player that year.

Pele’s career ended in 1977, when he retired from professional soccer at the age of 37. He had scored over 1,000 goals in his career, and had won numerous titles and awards. Pele was also widely respected for his sportsmanship and his charitable work, and he was widely regarded as a role model for young soccer players.

Today, Pele is remembered as one of the greatest soccer players in history, and his contributions to the sport are still widely recognized and celebrated. He is a member of the World Soccer Hall of Fame, and he has received numerous awards and honors throughout his career. Pele’s career is a testament to his skill, determination, and passion for the game, and his legacy will continue to inspire soccer players and fans around the world for years to come.

