Chris Hemsworth Dating History: All About His Past Relationships

Chris Hemsworth is one of the unbearably hot and handsome Australian actors who has a plethora of fans across the globe for the pivotal roles he had pulled off so far. He is best and highly acknowledged for being the title character in ‘Thor’ in 2011. Having that kind of enormous screen appearance it would be impossible if he is not highly acclaimed as one of the effulgent stars of Hollywood.

Let us have a comprehensive look at his dating life.

Chris Hemsworth At A Glance

Christopher Hemsworth is one of the astonishingly handsome and talented Australian actors who starred in the American blockbuster Marvel Comics hero, ‘Thor’ in 2011. This single role made him steep in his career and garnered international fame. His role as Kim Hyde in the Australian drama series Home and Away was a lucky card in his career and finally, his rigorous efforts paid off and he managed to make space and name for himself between 2004 and 2007.

Chris Hemsworth was also famous for being a contestant in Dancing with the Stars and in Star Trek along with starring in several films. This terrifically handsome actor was born on August 11, 1983, and he at his thirty-nine. The movie that established him among the world’s highest-paid actors was the riveting and remarkable reprisal of his role in Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022. He also appeared in Blackhat, Rush, and Vacation.

The Dating History Of Chris Hemsworth

As we all know Chris Hemsworth is happily married to the beautiful girl of his life Elsa Pataky in 2010. They are one of the couples whom fans across the globe stan and claim they are ‘beyond perfect for eachother’.

As per sources, both of the lovely couples decided to relocate their beautiful family to Australia, when they were living on the outskirts of California. The couple was in the spotlight many times when they were soaring in the sky as their career peaked beyond their comprehension.

It is quite a known fact that before Elsa Pataky took a permanent abode in Chris Hemsworth’s mind there were other women who played numerous roles in his life both personally and professionally. His past relationship with Isabel Lucas was quite a massive topic of discussion at that time. So let us have a brief look at this broken relationship between the two iconoclast actors.

Also Check:

Chris Hemsworth And Isabel Lucas

According to sources, the two Australian most sparkling actors began dating in 2005. They first met in 2005 and most probably we would be definitely familiar with Isabel Lucas as she had come to our home screen in films such as Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and Immortals. She also made a riveting appearance in a music video titled Give Me Love. The remarkable role in her career that she mind-blowingly pulled off was in Home and Away. This was the time the two love birds met and they also worked together on a soap opera too.

Isabella Luckas is one of the resounding Australian actresses and models who was born on January 29, 1985. She had managed to garner numerous awards and nominations including, the Logie Awards for Most Popular New Female Talent, Scream awards for Best Breakout Performance Female, MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best WTF Moment, and Young Hollywood Awards for Female Star of Tomorrow.

Some of the major projects in which Isabel Lucas starred and garnered fame and recognition include, Daybreakers, The Waiting City, The Pacific, Immortals, A Heartbeat Away, Red Dawn, The Loft, The Water Diviner, Knight of Cups and her most outstanding performance was alongside Nick Jonas in Careful What You Wish For, a thriller movie.

Soon after their meeting, the couple started to like each other and realized something is brewing between them. Their acting in Home and Away was all the more beautiful when they were falling for each other. When their relationship news broke out, people were frantically running to confirm the news and their fans across the globe were deeply pleased by the news.

After dating roughly for three years, they announced the disappointing news that they have decided to bid adieu. They broke up in 2008 and it was indeed a piece of disheartening news to the fans who stan this ideal couple.

Although their relationship ended none of them said the reason behind their break up and they always remained good friends despite their rough patch. Even though Chris Hemsworth was in pursuit of wooing Elsa Pataky it never overlapped the friendship relationship between Isabela and Chris.

So Chris Hemsworth and Isabel Lucas have been the most amazing exes, and friends in the industry and they still have care and affection for each other as good friends.

Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky

They have been happily married for over a decade and leading a wonderful peaceful life together with their children. When we dwell a little deeper into their past life, the two terrifically beautiful couple met when a talent agent happened to introduce Elsa Pataky to Chris Hemsworth in early 2010.

Soon after their first encounter, the two started falling in love and began dating. They announced an official in September about their relationship after spending together for a few months. Their red carpet debut together really made quite the topic of discussion and they were highly acclaimed as the best beautiful couple.

After their official announcement about their relationship publicly, they decided to take their relationship to another level and tied the knot in Australia. They welcomed their first baby after one year of their marriage.

Elsa gave birth to their first daughter India Rose Hemsworth, and after their first child in 2017, Elsa announced their next big news that they are expecting twins for the second time.

Elsa Pataky is a resounding Spanish model and actress who is popularly known for her role as Elena Neves in the biggest acclaimed movie Fast and Furious franchise. Her other movies include, Snakes on a plane, Giallo, Give Em Hell, Malone, and her Spanish movie Di Di Hollywood.

Must Check:



