Sonya Eddy Cause of Death – General Hospital Star Sonya Eddy Dies at 55

Sonya Eddy was one of the true and incredible staples of the General Hospital show passed away on December 19, 2022. She was undoubtedly one of the highly talented stars who was well acknowledged for her role as Epiphany Johnson’s chief nurse, took an untimely death which was unapologetically shocking to the world. So let us have a brief look at her early life and the cause of her death in detail.

Who was Sonya Eddy?

Sonya Eddy was an incredible true actress and the way she pulled off her role was something way too appreciable in her career. She was born on June 17, 1967, in Concord, California. She attended the University of California Davis and majored in theatre and dance. Initially pursuing as a psychology student, later she deviated from her interests and majored in dance and theater.

In one of her interviews, Sonya Eddy talked about her decision to switch to acting. She said that she was intrigued by the way these people who act in theatre transform into someone else within a snap of fingers. It really amused Sonya Eddy psychologically. Sonya Eddy had to prepare an oral presentation on the history of black theatre. She was absolutely intrigued and awestruck by the prospects of these art forms and decided to switch to acting rather than revolving with psychology.

After pursuing what her heart desires, she soon completed her studies in dance and theatre. Following that Sonya Eddy made her acting debut in late 1990 in Zora is my Name by Ruby Dee. This debut really had a remarkable role in her career and other theatre credits of Sonya Eddy includes, Bloody Mary in South Pacific, The Comedy of Errors, and The Witch in Stephen Sondheim’s Into The Woods.

After carving out her space in theatrical plays, she decided to move to Los Angeles and tried to pursue more in acting. Sonya Eddy managed to appear in sitcoms including Home Improvement, Murphy Brown, The Drew Carey Show and Married with Children.

From 2004 to 2005 Sonya Eddy became one of the recurrent characters in Joan of Arcadia and this role really made a massive impact on her career. The breakthrough in her career was with the role that came knocking at her door and wholeheartedly she embraced the role as Epiphany Johnson at General Hospital in 2006.

This role really claimed her fame and recognition more than Sonya Eddy envisaged. She was highly acknowledged for her role in General Hospital and her regular role in the show further accelerated her fame. The different way she pulled off the role in General Hospital really intrigued the audiences and she rose to prominence in acting. Later Sonya Eddy got another shot in the truTV comedy series titled Those Who Can’t, from 2016 to 2019.

Before death embraced her, lately Sonya Eddy was deeply affected by the loss of her dear friend. Sonya Eddy shared a saddening message along with numerous photos and plainly left an advice note too. Sonya Eddy was truly a great human being with love and compassion. Sonya Eddy was very loyal and true to herself and to the people she cared and she always left a piece of her illuminating insights in everyone she met.

What Happened to Sonya Eddy? Cause of Death Explained!

As per sources, Sonya Eddy had recent surgery on December 9, 2022. One of her close friends and producing partner Tyler Ford said that the surgery that Sonya Eddy underwent was not so emergency and why was that surgery done is not quite clear.

But she was discharged from the hospital within two days and was recuperating. But soon after some days, Sonya Eddy felt ill and was rushed to the hospital. On December 15, 2022, she was admitted to the hospital again and doctors discovered that she had been suffering from an infection.

Doctors further added that the infection is uncontainable and she had been placed on life support because it has adversely affected her health and started deteriorating. Unexpectedly on December 19, 2022, Sonya Eddy passed away.

The cause of death is pretty obscure yet. We all know that she had surgery and the following the infection really had a toll on her life. But the actual cause of death that really took her life is not disclosed yet. Her friends and family are deeply saddened by this unexpected news and had sought privacy at this mourning time. More details regarding her personal life are not quite in handy.

Tributes were Overflowing

After the death news broke out people across the globe were startled to the core. Sonya Eddy was so loved and acknowledged by everyone and this untimely departure made them drenched in tears.

Frank Valentini, the executive producer of her show announced the death news of Sonya Eddy on Tuesday saying “I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @TheRealSonyaEd. I truly loved her not only as an actress but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set”.

From these words of Frank, we could really infer how valuable and impeccable Sonya Eddy was throughout her life. She always disseminate her unswerving enthusiasm and illuminating insights into the people whom she loved. It is indeed soul-crushing that the world just lost another unapologetically creative angel and her name would be forever etched in the history of the world, especially in people who loved her to the core. No one will forget the nonchalant smile that could power a reactor, she will be deeply missed.

