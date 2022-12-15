Krishna Shroff is by her profession a fitness freak, a resounding Indian Model, and a film producer of the Bollywood industry, but she is highly acknowledged and best known as the daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of the youth icon star Tiger Shroff. Without any delay let us have a comprehensive look into the career and life of this young and dynamic star kid.

Krishna Shroff Biography

Krishna Shroff born in Maharashtra, India is one of the star kids who has thrived to create their own space in the realm beyond their inherited star identity. Krishna Shroff was born on January 21, 1993, to Ayesha Shroff and Jackie Shroff. She is now at her golden and dynamic age of twenty-nine and leading a good professional life that of a fitness freak, model, and film producer.

Krishna Shroff is unmarried and she is the lovely sister of Bollywood’s action thriller heartthrob Tiger Shroff. She currently resides in Mumbai with her family. Krishna Shroff has managed to complete her schooling at the American School of Bombay. After completing her studies she flew to Dubai to pursue her higher studies and as per reports, she joined the SAE University in Dubai.

Since her tender age of childhood, Krishna Shroff harbored a deep interest in sports games and activities. She managed to receive accolades as an athlete when she was in her school days.

As per sources, Krishna Shroff came back to her home country after pursuing a degree in media and filmmaking. She was so passionate about what she wanted in life and soon after her coming back to Mumbai, she commenced her own business and production work.

Krishna Shroff Age

Born to a high-stardom family Krishna Shroff is the youngest daughter of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. The resounding fitness Indian model and film producer was born on January 21, 1993. Krishna Shroff has hit twenty-nine as of 2022. Even at this age, she has clearly achieved a remarkable place in the industry beyond her family’s title that she inherits.

Krishna Shroff Family

It is pretty clear about the family when we hear the last name ‘Shroff’. Luckily Krishna Shroff was born to a great famous filmy background family. No one would forget who was Jackie Shroff and the remarkable role he played in the entertainment industry. Her mother Ayesha Shroff is not in the film field but she was the pillar of strength of the Shroff family.

Krishna Shroff is the baby sister of Tiger Shroff. Her brother is highly acknowledged as the most desirable handsome youngster in the Bollywood industry. She is lovely called by her nickname Kishu in her family and is still unmarried.

Krishna Shroff Husband/Boyfriend

The marital status of Krishna Shroff is unmarried. But she had her share of past relationships. So according to sources, she was in a relationship with Spenser Johnson who was a Brazilian. But due to unknown reasons, they had to part ways for a better future. After the break up she was committed to Eban Hyams who was a Basketball player. Who is she currently dating and other details of her personal life are not quite in handy?

Krishna Shroff Height And Weight

Since she is a fitness freak Krishna Shroff had managed to maintain a good physical stature all along. She is so into physical health maintenance just like her father’s daughter and her brother’s sister.

If we could see her father and brother we can learn how important is for them about physical stature. So Krishna Shroff’s height is estimated at 163 centimeters and she weighs around 55 kilograms. The figure value of Krishna Shroff is 35-26-34 with dark brown gleaming eyes.

Krishna Shroff’s Career

The kick-start of her career was with the film Black Sheep as a debut producer. The movie entails a transgender documentary that was released in back 2015. Surprisingly, the film garnered tremendous positive responses from all over the world, which paved a great way in her career.

Moreover, Krishna Shroff even worked as an assistant director in one of her brother’s movies titled Munna Michael. She is a multi-talented girl and even tried to extend her wings by collaborating with event organizing company Take Entertainment which deals mainly with functions, live events, and concerts.

Along with her beloved brother Tiger Shroff and mother Ayesha Shroff, she established her fight training gym MMA Matrix in December 2018. This venture is indeed a great franchise-based business and its branches of it extend in different locations including, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Jalandhar, Bareilly, and mainly in Mumbai.

The aim of Krishna Shroff is to establish an NGO for children who are incapable of affording fundamental things like shelter, food, clothes, and education. Recently along with her dashing brother Krishna Shroff was featured in a Filmfare magazine in 2020. She does not concur with her father and brother when it comes to her professional life. They always encourage her to pursue acting, but she is more interested in being a prolific director who works behind the camera.

She has more than one million fans on her Instagram and is living a happy tranquil life by focusing mainly on her dreams and career.

Krishna Shroff’s Net Worth

Krishna Shroff had managed to make her flourish through her hard work and determination and beyond her family’s wealth she had earned a handful of money from her career. The estimated net worth of Krishna Shroff is $1.5 million.

