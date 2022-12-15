Protestors Burn Effigies Of SRK In Indore- Calls For “Ban Pathaan” Get Louder

It is quite exasperating that even in the twenty-first century a film that overtly portrays the so-called ‘taboo’ content has been vehemently opposed by some people from different territories, who are raving against it through the medium of violence.

The protest came from Narottam Mishra, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh and after his repugnant remarks against the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan movie Pathaan, people are burning the effigies of the legend in a way to spite him and the whole crew of the film and to make it banned from releasing. So let us have a comprehensive look into the uncanny protest in Indore.

The Furor In Indore!

Pathaan movie is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, and people are avidly waiting for the movie to be released. Bollywood Industry’s legend Shah Rukh Khan and the most beautiful epitome of exquisiteness Deepika Padukone is starring in the lead role in the movie. After the teaser release, the film has been in the spotlight for its new song which was released recently on YouTube titled Besharam Rang.

So after the release of the song people who found this really redundant and unacceptable started to protest and they are raving against the movie being banned from release. The Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh vehemently and indignantly objected to the use of ‘saffron costumes’ and ‘objectionable scenes’ which the song explicitly portrays and he vociferously called in for a correction in the song.

Activists of an outfit out of the blue started protesting on Wednesday in Indore and they were opposing the release of this sort of ‘demeaning’ films that overtly portrayed scenes that would affect the face of society. The protestors claim that this movie would be a scandalous one that explicitly portrays obscenity.

After the minutes of Madhya Pradesh’s Home minister’s remarks became swirling around the internet, the activists came front to make their stance and added a correction in the song.

The activists from Indore, the ‘Veer Shivaji Group’ people soon gathered at a road intersection and without any second thought, they set the effigies of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on raging devouring fire. The furious furor protested to ban the movie which was all set to be released in January.

The raging furor of protestors allegedly claimed that the impending movie is obscene and the Hindu community is absolutely offended by the scandalous content of the Besharam song.

Recently on Wednesday, the MP Home Minister tweeted that the song is full of repugnant scenes and they can’t stand the fact of Deepika’s over-exposing of her body. He tweeted “The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise whether the film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not, it would be a matter of consideration”.

Prior to this tweet and protest, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, National President, of All India Hindu Mahasabha also took his Twitter to share his deep leaden disappointment with the Pathaan movie. He even said that the song insulted the immaculateness of saffron.

After the song, Besharam hit YouTube, within a matter of time the song crossed millions of views and shares. Since the release of the song, people across the globe are avidly waiting for this movie to be released. But unfortunately many have called in for an absolute boycott of the film. This high-octane action film with a power-packed star-stunned movie was actually a ray of hope for the Bollywood industry since as we all know it is facing a bad phase.

This is not probably the first time when a movie is facing issues, and protests before its release, especially in Shah Rukh Khan’s movies. It is quite wondering how the lady superstar’s appearance could have possibly affected the sentiments of the Hindu Community.

When the teaser of the movie was released the hot six-pack body of SRK was quite the topic of discussion as to how he had managed to make his style intact while still garnering fans each day in his life. The film depicts John Abraham as the compelling antagonist with other effulgent stars.

The way the Creator made fun of the saffron color in the film Pathan, I strongly condemn and oppose the act if it is a well-thought-out conspiracy.



I boycott this film!🙏🚩 pic.twitter.com/6JKXI5IfJt — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) December 14, 2022

Why the furor and vigils are still happening in the country is quite incomprehensible. When the song was released some of the viewers even commented on how the husband of Deepika Padukone is taking it, and how could he put up with the sort of obscenity that his wife is portraying. Even though we live in a so-called developing nation, the perspective of society has never changed or widened. It still clings to the stereotypical notions that control the wheels of the world.

It is still a shame that even a movie cannot stand within its plot that it should always serve the sentiments of several communities. After the remarks, Indore is burning with rage to boycott the movie and most probably if their condition is not taken into consideration then the movie won’t be hitting the theatres of Madhya Pradesh.

Let us wait until January 25, 2023, to see the reviews of the movie, because this is the predominant ray of hope for the Bollywood industry and they are waiting for a massive hit to make their comeback a bang.

Also Check: