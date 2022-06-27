The actress Alia Bhatt is reported to be expecting a baby along with her actor husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi fame shared the extremely happiest news this morning with a glimpse of her ultrasound scanning session snap, on her social media.

Alia Bhatt Is Pregnant, Shares Picture With Ranbir Kapoor From Hospital

Since the news is out now, when looking back, Ranbir had already given his fandom a hint about the pregnancy at the promotion event of Shamshera. Reportedly when asked about his career plans, the 39-year-old Indian actor told that now he cannot be the same Ranbir as before, who had the least responsibilities, the new version of Ranbir is about to start working more by doing more films since he is looking up to having a family together with Udta Punjab heroin, Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir continued his words by appreciating Alia to be the partner he could ever have and she is enough to put color in his life. Similarly, he was also caught taking back one of the famous dialogues from the movie, “Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani” wherein he has misconceptions about marriage to which now he has a clear-cut image.

The star couple got married in a hustle-bustle on April 14, 2022, at their Bandra home, following their five years of a romantic relationship. The Raazi actor gained much appreciation and criticism for the “no makeup makeup look” at her wedding.

The financiers were flowing on the wedding clicks of Alia and Ranbir, making it the most liked picture of the time.

The lady star Alia had primarily shared her crush on the Rockstar actor at the Indian Talk Show, “Koffee With Karan” and she kind of manifested her true love within years of the revelation.

Though Ranbir had many failed relationships with many celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Katrine Kaif, he finally settled with Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

The newly expecting pair was busy working together for their upcoming film Brahmastra Part 1 Shiva, which is planned to be released theoretically on September 9, 2022. The movie is expected to be a hit with its stellar ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with Amitabh Bachhan, Mouniroy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The trailer of the cinema has been already released on June 15 which sparked the eyes of the viewers with its unique visual treat. The star-studded movie would be a look into the world of Astras and the trailer song “Kesariya” is also going viral on YouTube and Spotify.

Alia and Ranbir was set on their honeymoon in Africa and had recently shared pictures regarding their wild fantasies by clicking snaps of lions and cubs. Nepotism

Though both the actor and actress have gone through the ways of nepotism criticism, they have over the years proved how deserving the actors are and have proven to the public the ideology that nepotism only cannot grow a star.

