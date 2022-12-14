Jennifer Coolidge Sets Record: She Revealed Sleeping With Over 200 Men After ‘American Pie’

Jennifer Coolidge announced that she has slept with more than 200 people after she played her infamous role in the flick American Pie which was released in 1999.

She has appeared in Legally Blonde and most recently in White Lotus, but is famed for playing her iconic character in American Pie. But according to her, more than fame, the particular character has brought her more satisfaction.

Per Jennifer Coolidge, she received a lot of sexual pleasure from American Pie. The lady said she received more than a couple of benefits for doing that movie. She also hinted that she has slept with nearly 200 people as part of the movie.

But in an interview, Coolidge revealed that it was nothing but a mere joke. Although the actress agreed she said that, she also expressed her concern about telling a joke in public.

“It was a terrible mistake,” she said. But she was wondering what people believe when she said she slept with 200 men. In fact, she had slept with a few, but 200 was an exaggeration on her part.

It was an interview with Ariana Grande, and Coolidge was happy that she brought up the topic so that she could break the ice. The White Lotus actress added that the flick had affected her romantic life. “It opened for younger and handsome men,” she continued.

Further Ariana inquired about who the best sexual partner was, and she said it was the youngest boy, and she seemed quite sure about that.

While she is renowned for American Pie, it’s her role as Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus that earned her the foremost Emmy nomination. In addition to that, she is the only one who was selected for the second season as the only lead character who participated in the sand audition.

She once said that certain jobs she was doing were not worth it. While shooting for White Lotus, she admitted that she had a sleepless night. But she also admitted that it was the show creator who convinced her to take the part.

Referring to her friends, Jennifer Coolidge said that she was glad for choosing them as her pals. She further added that even if Mike wasn’t successful enough, still played a role in his movie, and even if it made small bucks, still it would have been one of the best decisions of her life. She is indeed glad that she was chosen to play one of the greatest roles that people thought would have been impossible for her to do.

The HBO original was shot in its entirety in Hawaii and Italy, the first season was filmed in the former and the second in the latter. The location was altered due to the uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. But interestingly, Coolidge’s character was built perfectly for her.

Once upon a time, White dished that whenever he thinks about what he actually wanted Jennifer to do, he knew that it would be something that she would not be willing to do. But he said she herself is a person who does anything on set. Maybe she must be vulnerable and fragile at the beginning, but she managed to become sturdy and does all the hilarious riffs by the end.

White added that while they think the entire hope is lost, she enters and knocks it out of the park.

Eventually, she escaped from the obtuse reputation and slowly stepped into the character of “den mother.” Plus, it’s her remodeled image that has been knocking on her door with several opportunities, even after serving decades in the industry.

She believes that she invited special attention because people accepted her as the Legally Blonde woman or Stifler’s mom. So, according to her, when people get to see her in a different character, they will also accept her that way, which also turned out to be true.

But she was happier because individuals who didn’t let her cross their doors began to welcome her through the same and were seen pleading with her to be a part of their business. It was her unmatched fame and success that brought her literally everything she dreamed of.

