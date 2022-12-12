The American actor, Tye Diggs’ ex-wife, Idina Menzel is a famous on-screen actress, who has set the bar high with her astounding performance throughout her career.

Who Is Idina Menzel?

The New York native, Idina Menzel, who was born in 1971, is one of the popular Broadway performers. But she is also famed for singing the epic Let It Go track from Disney and anyone might recognize her voice, as she voiced the character of Elsa in Frozen.

But her big break arrived when she went to play Elphaba Thropp in the Broadway musical Wicked after appearing as Maureen Johnson in another Broadway musical titled Rent.

The formerly mentioned character was good enough to earn her a Tony Award in the Best Actress in a Musical category. Subsequently, she appeared as Elizabeth Vaughan in a 2014 Bradway, which was entitled If/Then.

Idina has also been a part of television shows as well as movies, as she managed to reprise her role in the movie edition of the Broadway Rent. The talented actress is famed for her role as Nancy Termaine in Enchanted and Shelby Corcoran in Glee.

In addition to these, Idina also owns a successful singing career, as he has so far released six studio albums.

When Did Idina Menzel And Taye Diggs Marry?

The Broadway musical Rent has played a major role in Idina’s life as it assured her a better career as well as being a platform where she budded her romance with co-star Taye Diggs. In fact, they first met when they starred in Broadway together. Subsequently, the duo decided to tie the knot in Jamaica in 2003.

Together they attended the 43rd annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, 2012.

Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs were happily married for a decade as they confirmed their split in 2014. Their divorce was conflict-free and he even announced that they were still friends since they have a kid, they naturally end up neutralizing the negativity, he said.

Apparently, they are more focused on their kid, and therefore, they will remain to keep the bond forever.

They have a son together named Walker Nathaniel Diggs, who is 12 now. He is more inclined toward athletics and is both good at football as well as basketball.

Following the split, Idina revealed one of the major red flags she felt in the relationship with Taye on The Late Show with Camila Cabello, James Corden, and Billy Porter.

Idina asked Cabello whether her then-boyfriend Shawn Mendes used to help her practice her part or enquired whether he was judgy, to which the Senorita singer immediately replied that he was never judgemental and said Mendes also used to help her with her preparation,

When Cabello concluded, Idina added that although she loved her ex-husband, he was a little too judgy when she used to run lines. And apparently, that made her much more self-conscious and the whole situation began to worsen with time.

Cabello corrected Idina saying Shawn Mendes was never a person like that, in fact, he often used to exchange dialogues with her even though he was not in the movie. The Canadian singer also asserted that he was more like a Cinderella in their relationship as he used to be more concerned about the house chores like dishes and cleaning.

Therefore, after the interview, it was disclosed that Idina decided to butt heads with her ex-husband because he was too judgy.

In 2020, the New Jersey native said that they never made a wrong decision for their son, who was their foremost priority. Indeed, they have a good co-parenting structure as well. He further asserted that they both love their son and always want what is best for Walker. And according to him, once the kids are happy, everything else would be far better.

Has Idina Menzel Married Again?

After she ended her relationship with Taye Diggs, Idina Menzel began to date actor Aaron Lohr, who was famous for appearing in flicks such as Scooby-Doo, Ghoul School, Peter Pan & the Pirates and Bustin Loose, Reportedly, they started seeing each other in 2015, and shortly after, the duo went to announce their engagement. Subsequently, in September 2017, Idina married Aaron.

Is Idina Menzel Making Her Comeback To Broadway Roles?

The Tony-award-winning actress Idina Menzel is back on the track to making a big name in the industry. She thinks that Broadway was revitalized as she has followed certain Broadway productions since the pandemic.

However, Idina teased that she was working on several projects to come up with an original and new Broadway role. She seems full of that energy and hopefully, something big is on the way.

In the Disney+ documentary titled Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage, she documented her highs and lows during her entire career span, including her film debut.

Per Idina, the documentary was quite intimate as it deeply discussed the struggles she faced while managing both her career and motherhood. She also mentioned that it was about unglamorous kinds of stuff t]rather than performance aspects.

