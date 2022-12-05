Who Is Amal Clooney? All About George Clooney’s Wife?

Amal Clooney is a vociferous Lebanese and British barrister who is the co-founder and Co-president of the Clooney Foundation for justice alongside her husband George Clooney. Amal Clooney has managed to have a tremendous impact on the world with her philanthropy and with her perspicacity and shrewdness as a powerful barrister. So let us have a whole look at who is Amal Clooney and her career.

Who is Amal Clooney?

Before addressing her as the wife of George Clooney, she is highly regarded as one of the most sophisticated and enlightening Lebanese and British barristers. She is the co-founder of the Clooney Foundation. A public relation company, international communication experts, which predominantly focuses on celebrity guest bookings, event promotion, etc.

Her husband is George Timothy Clooney who is one of the most profoundly amazing American actors and filmmakers.

Since she is one of the most prolific barristers, her clients are more from the powerful seats. The most celebrated clients of Amal Clooney include Maria Ressa, who is an American journalist, Mohammed Nasheed, who was the former president of Maldives, Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, Yulia Tymoshenko, who was the former Ukraine Prime minister, Nadia Murad, an Iraqi activist, etc.

She has been one of the massively talented barristers, who could mainly focus on courtroom advocacy and litigation. So with her compelling talents, she is best known in her career.

Amal Clooney’s Age

Amal Clooney was born on February 3, 1978, in Lebanon. She is at her prime stage of forty-four and it is quite surprising that she still looks as fresh as daisy and cool as a cucumber. She hasn’t aged a day. It is like she is aging like a fine wine. She is the mother of two children and she has been very keen on her health and beauty.

Amal Clooney’s Height And Weight

She has a very good physical stature, making her even prettier than most women her age. Her height is estimated at 175cm and she weighs around 54kg. She has effulgent black eyes which would make her really exquisite beyond her compelling appearance.

Amal Clooney’s Net worth

Amal Clooney, the best lawyer, activist, and author has a net worth estimated at $50 million. Since she is the founder of one of the successfully running companies, it is quite normal that she possesses a hefty handsome amount of wealth throughout her career. She is so successful in her career because of her deep passion for it.

Amal Clooney’s Early Life

Amal Alamuddin Clooney was born on February 3, 1978, on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon. Her first name entails the meaning ‘hope’ and Amal and her family had to leave Lebanon when she was two years old because of the Lebanese civil war. They happened to move to Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, and decided to settle there with the family.

Her parents were Ramzi Alamuddin and Baria. Her father was a Lebanese Druze and her mother hails from a family of Sunni Muslims settled in Northern Lebanon. Amal Clooney has three siblings, one sister and two half brothers whom her father had from his first marriage.

Amal Clooney attended Dr. Challoner’s High School before she attended the university. Later Amal Clooney got the opportunity to study at St Hugh’s College, Oxford. While studying at this university Amal happened to be the recipient of an exhibition grant and the Shrigley award.

So finally Amal Clooney left the college by acquiring her bachelor of arts degree in jurisprudence in late 2000. She was always intrigued by Law studies and after her bachelor’s degree, Amal decided to attend the New York University School of Law to pursue a Master’s degree in Law.

So while following her passion, she happened to be the recipient of the Jack J Katz Memorial award for her excellence in entertainment law.

Career Beginnings of Amal Clooney

Having a profusely wonderful academic career, she soon becomes one of the prominent lawyers with the snap of fingers. So as per reports, George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney is eligible to practice law in the following places, the United States, England, and Wales. Moreover, she has been entitled to practice at some of the international courts including, the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal court.

As a part of the criminal defense and investigation group, Amal Clooney was one of the phenomenal lawyers who worked at Sullivan and Cromwell in New York City for more than three years. In early 2004, Amal Clooney completed her Judicial Clerkship at the International court of justice.

So after being totally worthy of what she is doing, she was called to the Bar of England and Wales and now she is a compelling practicing barrister at Doughty Street Chambers. Because of her scintillating acuity in law, she is vehemently described as the ‘brilliant legal mind who handles cases of real international importance’. She is one of the barristers who knows the law inside out. She is irrefutably a seldom combination of deep intellectual knowledge and pragmatism.

The @UN_HRC is preparing to vote on whether to establish an independent international investigation into human rights violations in #Iran.



Such an investigation is essential to ensure the people abused, killed, and detained during protests see justice:https://t.co/eUjXsYGjLG pic.twitter.com/qQjIwRRUSw — Clooney Foundation for Justice (@ClooneyFDN) November 23, 2022

So Amal Clooney represents her clients before the international courts and with her esoteric astute she represents victims of great atrocities mainly including genocide and sexual violence. So she is undoubtedly one of the most vociferous and astonishing barristers of her time.

Amal Clooney Awards And Honors