Who is B Simone? Why is She on Twitter’s Trending Page?

B Simone is one of the uniquely intriguing singers and rappers who have garnered hordes of fans across the globe. We cannot just label her as a singer or a rapper because she has spread her wings in all other fields and marked her caliber as a riveting songwriter, producer, etc. Being one of the astounding social media influencers, she recently found herself on the trending page of Twitter. So without making any delay let’s check it out.

Who is B Simone?

B Simone is one of the sophisticated and invigorating American singers and rappers who have managed to make space for their talents in the contemporary world. As per sources, she was born on April 5, 1995, in Dallas, Texas. B Simone’s father was a pastor and her mother was a housewife. She grew up with her cute elder sister Jordyn and they had a good childhood together.

B Simone is thirty-two and she decided to make her contributions to the industry in 2012. She went for an audition for BET’s The Search Contest and she got selected in the audition and released her debut EP, Lost Soul. she released her debut EP in 2014. Following the same year, B Simone managed to bag the role of Aaliyah. So she got the opportunity to play the late singer in a movie which entails about her life.

In 2017, B Simone appeared in the MTV series Wild N out which paved the way for wide recognition and exposure to her career. In 2019, B Simone was cast on VH1’s Girls Cruise with other fellow singers including, Lil Kim and Mya. moreover, B Simone doesn’t like to make her career only limited to singing and rapping so she spread her wings to business outlets. She is the chief executive officer of B Simone Beauty, this company consists of vegan and cruelty-free makeup brands.

So more than just singing, she has tried her luck in songwriting. The most acknowledged songs that she has penned include Wet Jewels, Million Dollar Freestyle, The Box Freestyle, Blueberry Rain, and Mixed Feelings. Furthermore, she has extended her talents in the comedy industry and headlined numerous shows to date. B Simone was a prominent figure of the Lit AF Tour and the Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour. she also got the opportunity to appear as a guest on numerous shows where Mike Epps, one of the promising comedians was a part of.

It would be a bitter pill to swallow how a person could engage in all sorts of activities. B Simone was a versatile personality by all means and she outstretched her career as a producer too and has contributed to certain films such as Scheme Queens, and the TV series named You are my Boyfriend. Because of her effervescent personality, she has garnered a tremendous amount of followers on social media, around six million followers on Instagram, one million followers on Facebook, and 867K subscribers on YouTube.

Why is B Simone on Twitter’s Trending Page?

She quite made herself into a trend when she recently revealed that she is not a person who takes showers on daily basis. She said that she takes intervals between days and she does take shower every day. B Simone said that if she takes a shower on Monday, then probably her next shower would be on Wednesday or Thursday.

B Simone made her recent appearance on The Know For Sure pod which was hosted by Megan Brooks. So she recently made herself into a scene where she casually told about her weird bizarre shower routine. Within a few seconds, the video went viral and her name was on the trending page of Twitter where people flocked to the page and made hilarious memes. The revelation related to her bathing habits really made her trending on social media and memes and hilarious comments were really a laughing stock.

Y’all done made B. Simone go live from the shower 😩 https://t.co/e0snjsH17k pic.twitter.com/anyKZ5mtVj — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 17, 2022

Twitter took the shower issue to a different level and umpteen memes flooded the trending page. So after what she casually said had gone viral beyond her comprehension, she went to clarify that what she said had been taken in a distorted way and she clarified that she does not mean that she goes without a shower for four days and explained further that if she takes a shower on Monday then probably will have the next shower on Wednesday or Thursday morning.

This is what B Simone has meant by her shower confession. But the social media users took Simone’s shower habits with a suitcase of hilarious memes. But after the memes went trending on Twitter and other social media, Simone took the situation to another level where she surprised the netizens who made fun of her by going on live on Instagram while showering in her bathroom.

In the video, she was reading the comments from the netizens and she was saying that what she said was about washing her hair, not her body, and she has already washed her body. But people across social media are avidly waiting for a piece of bone to make the celebrities troll and flood the social media platforms into a troll event. So without being inhibited she just went live on Instagram where she has six million followers and showed that she showered her hair. The netizens never ever expected that she would react in such a riveting way and Instagram live was beyond their anticipation.

