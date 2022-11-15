Menu
How Much Is Jason Kelce Net Worth And Salary? Bio, Career, Age

Written by Nancy Laura
Estimated reading time: 9 minutes
Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce is an established American Footballer. He plays for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League and is an American football center. He plays at No. 62. He is a devoted Christian. Jason Kelce has a net worth of $37.5 million. A very large portion of his net worth consists of professional football earnings and also earns from endorsement deals.

Jason Kelce Biography

Jason Kelce’s full name is Jason Daniel Kelce and he was born on 5 November, 1987. He is an established American Footballer. He plays for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League and is an American football center. He plays at No. 62. He is a devoted Christian. His zodiac sign is scorpio.

How Much Is Jason Kelce Net Worth And Salary?

Kelce is a 34 years old guy with 6ft 3in (1.91m) of height and 295lb (134kg) weight. He also believes in charity work and uses his wealth for a good purpose. As he’s a part of the Philadelphia Eagles team, he contributed $100,000 to help the needy people during the food crisis there. He also donates his own earnings to raise funds for relief efforts.

GenderMale
Age35 years old (in 2022)
Date of BirthNovember 5, 1987
Full NameJason Kelce
ProfessionFootball
NationalityAmerican
BirthplaceCleveland Heights, Ohio, United States
Net Worth $37.5 million

He believes and also stated this statement that “Strong leaders hold strong, and they remain accountable. They try to lift others up, take things off of other people’s shoulders, but more on theirs unlike weak leaders”. This thinking is the reason that he’s one of the best Football players of his team “Philadelphia Eagles” and also of the NFL.

Jason Kelce Net Worth And Salary

With an estimated net worth of $37.5 million, he also has endorsement deals with 6 Shooter Energy Shots and Old Spice and throughout the year, he keeps on having various other sorts of endorsement deals. Jason Kelce has career National Football League salary earnings of over $80 million in his 11 years with the Eagles.

He will have approximately $1,120,000 as his base salary and apart from that a bonus of $10,130,000. This makes him one of the highest paid centers in the NFL.

He signed his last contract in 2019 which is worth $24 million and has an annual salary of $8 million. The current salary of Kelce is $9 million.

In 2018, he bought a Luxurious home worth $680,000 in Haverford, Pennsylvania. The property that he bought consists of a very huge swimming pool, lavish garden and garage. Not only does Kelce likes to invest in properties but also in cars. He has owned a 1987 Chevrolet C10.

Jason Kelce Early Life

Kelce was born in Greenville, North Carolina, and grew up in Cleveland Heights, a city in Ohio. His father’s name was Ed, who was a sales rep in the steel business, and Donna, his mother worked in banking.

He also has an older brother name is Travis Kelce, who became a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. In high school, Jason used to play hockey while his brother used to play basketball.

Jason Kelce Net Worth

He went to Cleveland Heights High School for his education and where he played linebacker and running back. In the Symphonic and Jazz Bands, he played baritone saxophone too.

After completing his high school, he went to Cincinnati College for his further education. In the starting year of his college, Kelce switched to fullback from running back and after redshirting his first year of college, he turned to the offensive line, seeing action at center and guard in nine games in 2007 as the Bearcats went 10-3 and defeated Southern Mississippi 31-21.

As a part of an offensive line that also included Trevor Canfield and future NFL linemen Jeff Linkenbach and being a sophomore in 2008, he made 13 starts at left guard. In 2008, Kelce’s brother, Travis Kelce  also joined them and began playing alongside him at Cincinnati.

Jason Kelce Career Beginnings

Kelce was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was unable to sign until the National Football League was lifted.

On July 27, Kelce signed a 4-year contract. New offensive line coach Howard Mudd envisioned Kelce as in the mold of Indianapolis Colts five-time Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday. Kelce was named the starting center for the second consecutive year in 2012.

In 2014, he signed a six-year contract for $37.5 million. The best year for him was 2017, as he started in all 16 games and Jason won 2017 Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year

Jason Kelce Personal Life/Relationships

Not much is known about Jason Kelce’s past relationships as he always likes to maintain a low profile about his private life. He has never been in any rumors or controversies too. Kelce is currently married to Kylie McDevitt whom he met on tinder.

She is a media personality and a hockey player. She used to play hockey in Cabrini University where she studied for her degree. They had a very small private wedding at Logan Hotel in Center City in April, 2018 where they called a few of their family members and some really close friends.

The exact date is not known yet. They have maintained a happy and peaceful marriage and have welcomed a daughter named Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce on October 2, 2019. His wife Kylie also has a twitter account of almost 10k followers where she posts about her little daughter and husband.

Jason Kelce Awards And Honors

Kelce was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was also a part of the Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII. Can’t forget to mention about his five-time Pro-Bowl selection and four-time first-team All-Pro selection.

In 2014, he became the first professional athlete to compete in Wing Bowl where he ate 65 wings in 14 minutes.He was graded by Pro Football Focus as the 7th ranked center in the NFL.

The Talk On Social Media About Jason kelce

Kelce has talked about the frustrations of the 2022 training camp and how he has dealt with his lingering elbow injury. In his recent interview, he did mention that he doesn’t like comfort and says that comfort is a terrible place right now to be in, if you’re in this league.

Jason Kelce stated that he is not worried about expectations and hype.  On March 11, Kelce had an appendectomy after he was diagnosed with appendicitis. He is also listed in the most famous people born on 5 November and is the richest celebrity born in the United States.

