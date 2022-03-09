Russell Wilson Net Worth 2022: Earning of American Football Quarterback in NFL!

Russell Wilson is an American football player who now plays in the National Football League. Here are some further statistics about his net worth, salary, records, and sponsorships.

Early Life:

Russell Wilson was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 29, 1988, and grew up in Richmond, Virginia. Before starting kindergarten, he began playing football with his father and brother. Throughout high school, he distinguished himself as a football player, earning repeated all-district, all-region, and all-state awards, as well as being awarded Conference Player of the Year. During his senior year, he was featured in “Sports Illustrated.” He was a standout on his high school baseball and basketball teams. Russell was chosen into Major League Baseball by the Baltimore Orioles right out of high school. He was selected fifth overall in the 41st round of the 2007 Major League Baseball draught. He was technically the 1,222nd overall choice. Wilson declined the offer and chose to attend North Carolina State. Russell went on to play football for North Carolina State and was a standout performer, but he was never invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. He then shocked everyone by declaring his ambition to play professional baseball. Russell reported to spring training with the Colorado Rockies in 2011. Russell enjoyed moderate success in minor league baseball during the next two years. He also moved to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for another year. Wilson established the FBS record for passing efficiency (191.8) in a single season in 2011, leading the team to the Big Ten title and the 2012 Rose Bowl against the Oregon Ducks. Wisconsin was defeated in the bowl game.

Russell revealed in January 2012 that he will begin preparing for the next NFL Scouting Combine, which astonished family and friends. He was a predicted middle-round pick in the 2012 NFL draught. Russell Wilson was selected 75th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round.

Russell Wilson, is he married?

YES. Wilson has had two marriages.

Wilson married Ashton Meem in 2012. The couple split in 2014 and did not have any children together.

Wilson married Ciara, an American singer, model, and actress, in 2016.

Future, Sienna, and Win are Wilson and Ciara’s three children.

Ciara was formerly engaged to Future, an American musician, and Future is his biological son.

Sienna and Win’s biological parents are Wilson and Ciara.

Russell Wilson Salary and Net Worth

Russell Wilson’s net worth is estimated to be $135 million in 2022. According to Forbes, he is one of the world’s highest-paid athletes.

Wilson earns around $35 million per year, according to Spotrac, and in 2019, he inked a four-year, $140 million contract deal to stay as the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback. With this contract extension, he became the NFL’s highest-paid player.

Russell Wilson earned $90 million from his various endeavors between June 2018 and June 2019.

Stats for Russell Wilson

According to NFL.com, the quarterback has appeared in 158 NFL games while wearing the No. 3 Seattle Seahawks jersey. From 4,735 tries, the quarterback has completed 3,079 passes. Russell Wilson has a completion percentage of 65.03 as a consequence. He has also thrown for 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns.

During the regular season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had 846 running attempts for 4,689 yards. Russell Wilson has a total of 23 touchdowns.

Russell Wilson has appeared in 16 postseason games, according to Pro-Football-Reference. The quarterback completed 275 of 451 passes for a completion rate of 61. He completed 3 786 passes for 3,786 yards and 25 touchdowns. During the playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback rushed for 527 yards and three touchdowns.

Russell Wilson racked up a slew of honors in addition to his Super Bowl victory. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2012, was in the Pro Bowl nine times (2012-2015, 2017-2021), and was named second-team All-Pro in 2019. With 34 throwing touchdowns in 2017, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson lead the NFL.

Russell Wilson also has a slew of NFL records. In his first NFL season, he set a rookie record most throwing yards in a playoff game. As of 2018, he was tied with Tom Brady for the most victories by a quarterback in their first eight NFL seasons, with 86. Furthermore, the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks became the first to finish a game with 300+ throwing yards and 100+ running yards.

After a strong season under Wilson, the Seahawks were knocked out of the Wild Card round by the Los Angeles Rams. As of week 17, 2020, his regular-season numbers were 4,335 passing attempts and 2,820 passing completions. Furthermore, he finishes the season with 33,946 throwing yards and 21 running touchdowns.

In 2014, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback established the ‘Why Not You Foundation.’ According to its website, the initiative’s objective is to effect long-term change. They want to do this by concentrating on youngsters and training them to be leaders.

In addition, the Foundation collaborates with Seattle Children’s Hospital to generate funds for its Strong Against Cancer Initiative. According to reports, the ‘Why Not You Foundation’ raised $1.06 million for the program in 2016.

In addition, the quarterback collaborated with Seattle-based Russell Investments to benefit both charity and his team. In 2013 and 2014, the ‘Invested with Russell’ campaign contributed $3,000 for each Russell Wilson rushing or throwing a touchdown.

Wilson also donates to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. He accomplishes this by teaming with NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne to arrange a charity golf tournament. The event raised $220,000 in 2014 and $600,000 in 2015. Earlier in 2020, Wilson and his wife collaborated with a non-profit group called Food Lifeline to distribute 1 million meals to community members in need who had been affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. He has also backed Bill and Melinda Gates and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.