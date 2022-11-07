Mimi Parker Death: Drummer and Vocalist Mimi Parker Dies Aged 55

On November 6, 2022, it was announced through the official Twitter account of the band ‘Low’ that the drummer and vocalist of the much-celebrated band, Mimi Parker passed away. In late 2020, Mimi Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and had been undergoing treatment. Mimi was 55 years old at the time of her demise. According to the post that was posted on Twitter, her family and loved ones were with Mimi when she passed away. The post also reflects the idea of keeping our loved ones close and sharing every possible moment with them. The pot ended on a meaningful note that said, indeed love is the most important thing.

Mimi Parker Death

It was Mimi Parker and her husband Alan Sparhawk who formed the band ‘Low’ in 1993. The band was formed as an answer to the other indie rock version of the grunge band who used brash loudness in their songs. As for the music and songs of the band ‘Low,’ they focused more on the opposite side and emphasises the slow and quiet features which were reflected in their songs. The voice rendition and other qualities of the voice of Mimi Parker were highly appreciated by both critics and her audience.

According to the words of Will Sheff of Okkervil River, which is a famous American indie rock band, the voice of Mimi Parker had such depth and mystery. He described her voice as icy and opaque but at the same time, it was warm and motherly. He also defined her voice as the perfect complement to Alan Sparhawk.

Mimi Parker was originally from Minnesota. She spend her childhood days in the Bemidji area and only later did she move to Duluth. She moved to Duluth in order to attend college. Mimi Parker and her husband George Alan Sparhawk attended grad school together. They eventually fell in love and they got married. The couple then had two children eventually, named Hollis and Cyrus. Mimi was a very loving mother.

The Low – American Indie Rock Band

The American indie rock band ‘Low’ was formed by Mimi Parker and her husband Alan Sparhawk in the year 1993. It was this band that gave Mimi Parker the fans that she has worldwide today. Right from the time of the formation of the band, it was always a group of three. While there had been many bassists throughout the complete story of the band, Mimi and Alan remained the permanent members of the band. The band explored the opposite side of indie rock music which was unexplored by the typical bands of that time.

The music composed by Low was characterized by slow tempos and minimalist arrangements. Mimi, the drummer of the band, used to play a very modest drum kit. Unlike the popular one, the drum set was made of a single snare drum, a single symbol, and a single floor tom. Another specialty of Mmi was that she used brushed rather than drumsticks.

The band released its debut album in the year 1994. The album was titled ‘I Could Live in Hope’ and was released by Virgin Records. The next album which was released by the band was ‘Long Division.’ Both these albums were produced and recorded by Kramer who was the founder of the New York City record label; Shimmy Disc. Another album which was released by the band in the year 1996 which was titled ‘The Curtain Hits the Cast’ became one of the widely popular albums by the band. The song ‘Over the Ocean’ from the album was a hit on college radio.

Even though the band did not make it much in terms of revenue generation or other common elements of popularity, Low was known for their live performances. The spirit brought in by the band and the humor also was something that was not found in their recording but at their performance only. The hymnal version of the song ‘The Little Drummer Boy’ was released by the band. The song was featured in a Gap commercial, which is arguably the best-known song of the band.

The band Low also owns a record label known as the Chairkickers Union. The label has not had much exposure. It mainly releases the works of other artists such as Rivulets, which is the stage name of the songwriter Nathan Amundson and Haley Bonar. The band and members of the band, which include Mimi Parker and her husband Alan Sparhawk focus more on artists or labels that are from the local area and they both were very active in the music sense of the area.

Thank you Mimi Parker.

For your voice, your art and your light.



💔 pic.twitter.com/TaPebRhYpB — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) November 6, 2022

After the detection of cancer in Mimi, the band mused most of its opportunities to tour and perform for people. The band has released 14 studio albums in total, with ‘Hey What’ being their latest album which was released in 2021. The band also has a star on the outside mural of First Avenue, which is one of the historic music venues in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota.

