Tame One Death: Artifacts Tame One Passes Away at 52

Tame One one of the resounding founding members of the New Jersey-based Hip-Hop collective Artifacts has passed away leaving the entire realm in a deep state of despair and grief. Tame one who is professionally known by this name has died at the age of 52 and this was indeed a piece of shocking news to the entire world. He has just managed to swoop into the lives of his audiences with his irrefutable talents and now he left the world in a deep pit of grief.

The Tame One death news was announced by Rah Digga and who was his fellow friend and she with a deeply lacerated heart posted an emotional tribute via her Instagram account. It reads “U usually don’t race to the internet to post news like this when I am in the middle of feeling it. But we gonna give this Jersey legend his Muthafuckin flowers!!!”.

Who was Tame One?

Rahem Brown is one of the stupendous hip-hop artists who has garnered hordes of fans with his invigorating talents was born on March 20, 1970, in New Jersey. With an effulgent smile on his face, he was a great rapper of his time and with the snap of fingers, he just rose to prominence. Tame one is the stage name of Rahem Brown and he is also known by the other name Tamer Dizzle.

Rahem Brwon aka Tame One who hails from New Jersey was a member of Artifacts, Leak Bros, and The Weathermen which was the hip-hop utterly amazing supergroup.

In 1994, Tame one along with El Da Sensei released their debut album name Between a Rock and a Hard Place 1994. He managed to release another album in the following year 1997 named That’s Them.

In his career, Tame One had got the biggest chances to work with several renowned artists such as Aesop Rock, El-P, DJ Mr. Len, Breeze Brewin, Travis Mccoy, Vast Aire, Yak Baliz, Hussein Fatal, Mos Def, Dro Presci, and KRS-One. In 2002, Tame One finally got the chance to release his solo album and the EC debut named When Rappers Attack. This was widely acknowledged and he was regarded highly by the audiences. Slow Suicide Stimulus was his next album and having a cooperative project with the Dusted Dons he really made a great embark on the hip-hop field.

Tame one on July 2009, managed to release a music video for his riveting and resounding single named Anxiety Attacks it was directed by the great Derek Pike and this single was undeniably credited for creating Hip-Hop’s first song about Molly which is indeed MDMA one of the active and predominant ingredients in Ecstasy.

As an impeccable solo artist, Tame One aka Rahem Brown has managed to release, six solo albums, three mixtapes, and following three collaborations. As we all know Tame One was the cousin of Redman and he had made three major collaborations including, with Cage as Leak Bros, Del The Funky Homosapien, and The Revolution album which he shared with Dro Presci and Nick Jackelson.

Tame One Cause of Death Explained!

As per sources, the cause of death has not been updated by any of his family members or his friends or relatives. What could have possibly happened to Tame One at the very early age of fifty-two is something more repugnant. He was not been diagnosed with any sort of fatal health issues and the sudden departure is really mind-writhing. So there will be an update regarding the cause of death once an official report gets released.

Tame One and The Artifacts

The Artifacts consisted of Tame one, El Da Sensei, and DJ Kaos. The Artifacts was also known as ‘The Brick City Kids’ and on 1994, October 25, they managed to release their debut album named Between a Rock and a Hard Place. This album was the subject of high critical acclaim for its B-boy and graffiti motifs. This debut album featured the production from Buckwild of D I T C besides T-Ray of the soul Assasins crew. Albeit the critical acclamation, this album has managed to garner a tremendous amount of appreciation and comments.

The group got to split up after the release of the album named That’s Them which was released on April 15, 1997. After the split up The Artifacts would reunite for several occasional programs over the years and the reason behind their split was unknown. After their split even though the team reunited several programs and projects they didn’t release their joint project until the No Expiration Date which was released this year. This project was released in August 2022.

Tributes are overflowing

After the death news broke over the internet, many took their social media to share their deep condolences and the golden memories of this trailblazing artist. Dante Ross who is America’s truly born musical artist tweeted “Rest East Tame One of the mighty Artifacts crew. Had the pleasure of working with him many moons ago. My deepest condolences to his closest friends and family”.

So many from across the globe are paying tribute to the Artifacts legend who died at the very young age of fifty-two and who left his vestiges absolutely alone on the earth. Deeply saddened by the unexpected death his bereaving family, and friends are in the deep denial stage and they are totally wondering what happened to cause him a sudden death and leave everyone he loves in a desperate state.

