Who is Julie Powell? Julie & Julia Food Writer Julie Powell Dead at 49

Julia Powell, the author of one of the best-selling books titled ‘Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen’ passed away on October 26, 2022, at her home in Olivebridge, New York. Julia was 49 years old when she passed away. The news about the death of Julia Powell was confirmed by her husband Reic Powell to the New York Times. According to his statement to the Times, the reason behind the death of Julia Powell was cardiac arrest.

Julie & Julia food Writer Julie Powell Dead at 49

Powell’s family remembered her as a person who was really talented and passionate about culinary challenges and extraordinary adventures. Julie Powell was also a person who was deeply interested in politics, art, and literature as much.

Julia Powell became a familiar name after she attempted to cook all the recipes from the cookbook ‘Mastering the Art of French Cooking’ which was written by Julia Child. Julia Child was a popular American television personality, cooking teacher, and author who played a significant role in introducing the amazing world of French cuisine to the American public. Julia Powell used to work at the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation and it was during the same time that Julie Powell decided to give a go at the cookbook published by Julia Child. Started as a way to find an escape from her job and busy life, the booking gained its pace and popularity as it was published as Julie/Julia Project on a blog on Salon.com

Julie Powell was determined to complete the 524 recipes from the book in her small apartment kitchen in Astoria, Queens. She attempted some of the hardest dishes like Boeuf Bourguignon and Canard en Croute. As the course progressed Julie received a massive fan following for her attempt. According to Julie Powell’s words, Julia Child taught her about what it takes to find our own path in the world. Julia’s influence made her realize that her thoughts and views about finding her path in life were wrong. Before coming across Julia and her works, Julie believed what could guide her would be luck or confidence or will but it was only later that she understood it was the joy that helps a person to find their true path in their life and it is no one but Julia and her works that Julie credits for helping her realize it.

Even though Julie Powell was deeply influenced and moved by Julie Child, it has been reported that Julie Child was actually not impressed with the attempt of Julie Powell. Julia Child believed that the attempt by Julie Powell to create every recipe from her book was a kind of stunt. They both have never met each other in real life. But as the book by Julia Powell ‘Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen’ became a best-selling work, it was later made into a film by the Academy Award-nominated Nora Ephron. The movie which was titled ‘Julie & Julia’ featured famous actress Meryl Streep in the role of Julia Child and actress Amy Adams in the role of Julie Powell. Julia Child’s husband Paul was played by actor Stanley Tucci and Julie Powell’s husband Eric Powell was played by Chriss Messina.

After the success of her first book, Julie Powell went on write one more book. The second work was titled ‘Cleaving: A Story of Marriage, Meat, and Obsession.’ The book came out in 2009. Julie Powell told Associated Press in 2009 that “people coming from the movie ‘Julie & Julia’ and picking up ‘Cleaving’ are going to be in for some emotional whiplash. I don’t believe it’s going to be a Nora Ephron movie.”

Recently, Julie Powell made a return to Salon. She wrote a commentary piece about the new program ‘The Julia Child Challenge.’ The new Food Network Series follows the adventures of eight home cooks who take on challenges as they cook in a kitchen that is the exact replica of Julia Child’s home kitchen. Julie Powell was not involved in the series directly.

Julie Powell, best-selling author of 'Julie & Julia,' dead at 49 https://t.co/cXJ152fJNJ pic.twitter.com/V4UMAt7yDP — New York Post (@nypost) November 1, 2022

Personal Details

Julia Powell, who is known for her culinary adventure of cooking every recipe in Julia Child’s famous cookbook was born on April 20, 1973. She was the daughter of John and Kay foster and she also had a brother named Jordan Foster. Julie Powell was raised in Astin, Texas and she graduated from Amherst College in 1995. Even though she followed the path of cooking, Julie Powell chose theater and creative writing as her majors for her graduation. She also received an honorary degree from Le Cardon Bleu for her contributions in the field of cooking.

Julie Powell got married to Eric Powell in 1998. Eric Powell was the editor of the magazine Archaeology, which is a bimonthly magazine which is published by the Archaeological Institute of America. Julie Powell was also a person who was active on social networking sites like Twitter, where she used to post content related to cooking, especially the reality show, ‘The Great British Bakeoff.’